Foundation for SBCC Welcomes Three New Board Members

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to announce three new members to its Board of Directors: Craig Case, Jess Parker and Frank Schipper.

Case is a native of Santa Barbara and owns and operates Case Detective Agency, Case Research Group and Case Company, a real estate investment firm. Case received his bachelor of arts degree from California State University, Los Angeles.

Case Detective Agency has more than 40 years of experience in investigative and private security and provides services such as elder abuse investigation, uniformed security, background investigations as well as a variety of other services.

Case is a member of the Santa Barbara Police Foundation and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Council. He has served as president of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, Semana Nautica, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, Las Positas Park (now Elings Park) and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North. Case has also served as chairman of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission.

He is a member of the Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame, has received the MacFarland Sportsman of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award (UB&GC), Distinguished Service Award (Jaycees) and is a three-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Parker works at West Coast Asset Management, where he is responsible for sourcing and analyzing new alternative investment opportunities, organizing and administering West Coast Opportunity Fund’s investment process and assisting the Investment Committee.

Parker is also a co-founder and managing member of Coursebase, a venture capital fund designed to invest solely in Governet, the leading web-based curriculum development solution for colleges and universities.

He serves as vice president of the Hutton Parker Foundation, one of Santa Barbara’s largest private foundations, and has been integral in developing its investment philosophy. Parker holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Parker is a member of the Board of Trustees for Antioch University and Governet. He is involved with various nonprofits in the Santa Barbara community and was the original thought leader behind the Nonprofit Resource Network, Santa Barbara’s first smart social network that connects people with relevant nonprofit groups and provides deep resources and collaboration opportunities for all things nonprofit in Santa Barbara County.

Schipper is founder and owner of Frank Schipper Construction Co. and has more than 45 years of construction experience. In 1998, Frank Schipper Construction Co. was chosen as Santa Barbara Builder of the Year by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association and has since won numerous awards from the organization, including the Builder’s Award and the Member’s Choice Award in 2003 and 2004.

Schipper is a director at TRADART, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide better vocational training for high school students. Schipper is also past president of the Associated General Contractors of California and was instrumental in establishing the California Construction Education and Research Foundation, of which he is now the chair.

He is an active member of both the Santa Barbara and Ventura County contactors associations. Schipper serves on the board for the Lobero Theatre Foundation, American Charter High School, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Education, and is active in many other organizations.

His civic contributions include time and materials for the construction of the Vietnam Memorial Walk in Elings Park and Kid’s World playground in Alameda Park. Schipper is an avid skier and bicyclist. In 2009 Schipper rode his bicycle across the United States in order to commemorate his 70th birthday.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly benefiting students at Santa Barbara City College. Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community. For more information, call 805.730.4401 or click here.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.