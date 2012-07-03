Free Senior Health Expo Set for July 20 in Lompoc

A free Senior Health Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 20, at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc.

The expo will offer activities, resources and fun — all free of charge for older adults!

For the enjoyment of participants, there will be a free Kiwanis barbecue lunch, music by Victorize Entertainment and hourly prize drawings. Health screenings will be offered that can provide an early alert to health concerns before symptoms are noticeable. Screenings will be done by professionals and will include blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (fasting required), dental, vision and depression.

Many services will be available at the expo, including information on diabetes and nutrition, and a wide variety of community resource information. Experts will be on hand to help start an advance health-care directive, the legal document that gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you become seriously ill or injured and are not able to speak for yourself. Every adult needs one!

One unique opportunity at the expo will be CarFit, helping mature drivers find their perfect fit to keep driving safely for as long as possible. At CarFit, trained volunteers and an occupational therapist will lead you through a 12-point checklist and recommend adjustments and adaptations to make your vehicle “fit” you better and enhance your safety. CarFit is not a driving test, and your name will not be shared with anyone. Reservations for CarFit can be made by calling 805.925.9554.

Co-sponsors of the Lompoc Senior Health Expo include the Area Agency on Aging, Cottage Health System, Dignity Health, Lompoc Recreation, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For more information about the expo, call Sue Slavens at 805.875.8098 or Margaret Weiss at 805.737.8754.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.