Girls Inc. GirlFriends Club to Host Summer Celebration

Enjoy no-host wines by the glass and more on July 18 at Oreana Winery

Join in the fun and celebrate summer with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara as the GirlFriends Club kicks off the summer season.

Bring a friend and enjoy the great atmosphere from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 18 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

There will be no-host wines by the glass with light snacks, and more!

The GirlFriends Club, committed to supporting the Girls Inc. summer programs, requests a $10 donation at the door, or donate a new beach towel to help ensure loads of summer fun.

RSVP by July 13 to Beth Cleary at 805.963.4757 x10 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Beth Cleary represents Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.