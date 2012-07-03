Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Amid Outcry from Businesses, Goleta Sanitary District Tables Decision on Rate Increases

Board of Directors will resume discussion of the proposed changes for commercial clients at a special meeting scheduled for Monday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 3, 2012 | 10:27 p.m.

After hearing the outcry from commercial business owners, the Goleta Sanitary District board decided Monday night to wait on a decision about rate increases and will pick up the issue again next week.

The board will hold a special meeting to tackle the issue at 7:30 p.m. Monday, when it is expected to make a decision.

Currently, eight Goleta office buildings face huge rate increases under the proposed changes.

The district is working to fix a discrepancy between what office buildings pay, officials say. Some office buildings were paying three cents a square foot, with others paying 74 cents per square foot, based on an outdated calculation, the officials said.

Rates are not based on usage such as water, gas or electric utility bills, but each customer is charged for a set amount of water, whether or not they use it all.

Office units would be given a 100 gallon-per-day entitlement, but an office unit would be defined at 500 square feet, and this formula would cause some owners to see their rates to increase exponentially.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at district offices at the Goleta Sanitary District Office, 1 Moffett Place in Goleta.

