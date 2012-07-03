Hallie Avolio Elected President of Congregation B’nai B’rith Board

She is responsible for leading the Board of Trustees, including the Executive Committee

Hallie Avolio was elected the new president of the Board of Trustees of Congregation B’nai B’rith at its annual meeting, according to Gail Teton-Landis, chairwoman of the nominating committee.

In her role as president, Avolio is responsible for leading the Board of Trustees, including the Executive Committee, to fulfill the mission of Congregation B’nai B’rith — to be a diverse, inclusive community of individuals and families building together a warm and vibrant house of living Judaism — and work side by side with clergy and staff.

She is a graduate of the Irving and Marlyn Bernstein Leadership Institute at Congregation B’nai B’rith and has served on the board for three years.

“We are very excited about our new president,” Teton-Landis said. “We welcome Hallie’s wisdom, vitality and enthusiasm.”

Avolio succeeds Daniel Hochman, who will now serve as immediate past president. Other new members to the Congregation B’nai B’rith board this term include Sheba Lux, Richard Parisse, Karen Polinsky, Bob Ingrum, Sharon Goldberg, Evely Laser Shlensky and Barbara Ben-Horin.

Avolio’s other volunteer activities include sitting on the Board of Directors of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Avolio and her husband, Paul, own computer support business Latitude 34˚ Technologies. They have two children.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Congregation B’nai B’rith.