Jazz Musician Solvei to Take Center Stage in Santa Barbara

Jazz vocalist Solvei will present her show PASIÓN at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

PASIÓN is a multi-faceted, multi-linguistic expression of Latin and world jazz mixed with exotic grooves.



A familiar face in Los Angeles’ premier clubs, Solvei’s music represents a sophisticated form of jazz expression and has been recognized with a Los Angeles Music Award nomination, a World Music Award and an endorsement from Amnesty International for her song “Leonard Peltier.”

The world-class band ZumaSol will add to Solvei’s flash and international flare for this festive evening. ZumaSol includes Brad Strickland on guitar, Chris Longo on bass, Brandon Covelli on keys and Aaron Winters on drums. Percussionist Will Clipman, six-time Grammy nominee, also will join the lineup as a very special guest.



A native of Norway, where she is a household name, and one of Europe’s top recording artists, Solvei’s voice is well known to jazz aficionados and other music lovers. Her music is frequently played on Southland radio stations K-JAZZ, KCRW and KPFK as well as across Europe.

This exciting night of music is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Animal Behavior College.

Doors will open for PASIÓN at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. Click here to order online, call 805.963.0408 or visit the theater box office. Pre-purchase is highly encouraged.

The Center Stage Theater is located at 751 Paseo Nuevo, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo Mall in downtown Santa Barbara. Call Center Stage Theater at 805.963.8198 for more information.

Solvei (pronounced “soul-vay”) began her career at age 15 as a dancer for Elton John and has appeared in several of his videos. Three years later she was selected to the Norwegian National Theatre and performed there for two years. After singing and dancing her way through Europe, Solvei relocated to New York and studied voice with Jimmy Willis at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Now living in California, along with touring, singing and dancing, Solvei continues to write her own material and has produced eight albums on her own label, Royal Dancer Music. She is an avid yoga practitioner and healer, producing music for yoga and trance.



— Amy Orozco represents jazz vocalist Solvei.