Business

Jon Valois Named IOA Insurance Services’ Agent of Year

Second-generation broker is a partner in the company's Santa Barbara office

By Rebecca Amundsen for IOA Insurance Services | July 3, 2012 | 11:43 a.m.

IOA Insurance Services, one of the fastest-growing independent insurance agencies in the United States, has honored Jon Valois as its 2011 Agent of the Year.

Valois is a partner and regional representative of IOA Insurance Services’ Santa Barbara office. With more than 23 years of experience, he holds two prestigious designations in the insurance industry — Certified Insurance Counselor and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist. He provides insurance programs for a broad base of clients in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical and telecommunications.

In addition, Valois is a board member of the Associated General Contractors of California, Tri-Counties District.

A second-generation insurance broker, Valois started working for his father’s insurance agency at the young age of 19. While working his way up through the numerous departments, Valois gained a broad comprehension of how to operate a successful agency and solidified his career focus in the insurance industry.

In partnership with the eighth-largest privately traded firm in the country, Valois provides tailored insurance programs such as risk management, loss prevention and claims tracking services; including IOA’s proprietary P4 Process that promotes “Best in Class” standards from a pre-hire, post-hire, pre-claim and post-claim basis.

A Santa Barbara native, Valois and his wife, Mary Anne, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May with a new addition to their family arriving later this year.

— Rebecca Amundsen represents IOA Insurance Services.

