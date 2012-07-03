Local Libraries’ Summer Reading Program in Full Swing

Summer is known for long days and great weather. However, it can also bring a “summer slide” — a time when children may show a decline in their reading skills from lack of practice. To encourage reading throughout the summer, the Santa Barbara Public Library System invites all children and teens to join the Summer Reading Program, “Dream Big, READ!”

Young readers visit the library, read books and are rewarded for their progress.

Special events such as a comedy juggler, a magician, a bubblemaster, a puppet show and teen activities are presented throughout the Summer Reading Program to bring families and teens into the public libraries.

“Thanks to the support of the Friends of the Library groups at all the branches, we are able to offer a variety of special performances to enhance our summer reading program,” said Irene Macias, library director. “There has been a remarkable response this year to the summer events.”

Now in its fourth week, more than 3,200 children and teens have registered for the Santa Barbara Public Library System program and have read more than 13,300 books. The Summer Reading Program is free and continues until July 31. Registration is at local library branches or online at www.sbplibrary.org.

More information is available from the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603, or any local branch. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.