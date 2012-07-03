Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Suspect in Check-Cashing Scam

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a woman wanted in connection with a check-cashing scam.
Police Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman, said victims were persuaded to cash stolen checks against their checks.
Harwood said police believe the suspect also may have been involved with similar crimes in the San Diego area.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2330.
