Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Plaza Playhouse Theater Holding Auditions for ‘Appointment with Death’

'Cold readings' will be held July 16-17 for the stage production of the Agatha Christie mystery

By Amy Orozco for Plaza Playhouse Theater | July 3, 2012 | 9:33 p.m.

An open call “cold reading” audition for the stage production of the Agatha Christie mystery Appointment with Death will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16-17 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria, located downtown at 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

Jim Sirianni will direct 'Appointment with Death' at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria.
Jim Sirianni will direct Appointment with Death at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria.

Auditions will be on a first come, first serve basis. Actors are asked to bring a theater résumé and a simple headshot. Additionally, they should plan on staying through 9 p.m. It is unnecessary to attend both nights of the auditions. Callbacks are to be decided. The production is slated to run the weekends of Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater. This production is for nonunion/community actors only and will be directed by Jim Sirianni.

The cast of characters for Appointment with Death will consist of nine men and seven women. Some actors may be double-cast.

Click here for more information, or call 805.901.3554 or 805.684.6380.

Appointment with Death takes place in 1945, where Jerusalem’s King Solomon Hotel has seen an assorted group of strange travelers staying at the hotel: Lady Westholme and her companion, a young English doctor, Sarah King, and her French colleague, a debonair American and a pugnacious Lancashireman. Another guest, Mrs. Boynton, is a domineering American invalid with four stepchildren.

To the casual onlooker, they are the models of devotion to their mother. However, their façade of devotion masks enough hatred to murder Mrs. Boynton — as could the doctor whose affection for Raymond Boynton is being obstructed by the old lady. When Mrs. Boynton is found dead, all are suspects even though she was ill enough to die a natural death. Just when the tension becomes unbearable, the doctor discovers essential evidence about Mrs. Boynton’s devilish plan to possess and torment the children in death as in life.

» The character of Mrs. Boynton is 50 to 70 years old. She is a vast, domineering (could be obese) woman, rather like an idol, with an expressionless face.

» The character of Ginevra Boynton is 19 to 25 years old. She is Mrs. Boynton’s stepdaughter, and a pretty girl with a lost, vacant expression. She talks to herself and frequently stares off into space.

» The character of Lennox Boynton is in his mid- to late 30s. He is the eldest stepson.

» The character of Nadine Boynton is in her late 20s to mid-30s and is Lennox’s wife. She is a quiet woman and takes care of Mrs. Boynton.

» The character Raymond Boynton is in his mid-20s. He is Lennox’s younger brother and a good-looking young man. While he shares a mutual fondness with Dr. King, his mother’s demands stand in their way.

» The character of Alderman Higgs is in his 40s or 50s. A portly, middle-aged man, he has a broad Lancashire accent.

» The character of Lady Westholme is in her 50s or 60s. She is a large, important-looking British woman, with a very overpowering presence. This is a great character role and provides some comic relief.

» The character of Miss Amabel Pryce is in her 40s to 60s. She is a Welsh woman traveling with Lady Westholme. A typical spinster, she also tends to be very nervous and timid at times.

» The character of Dr. Theodore Gerard is in his mid-30s to 50s. He is a good-looking, middle-aged Frenchman and a colleague of Dr. King.

» The character of Dr. Sarah King is in her mid-20s to early 30s. She is an attractive, decided-looking English girl.

» The character of Jefferson Cope is in his mid-40s. A pleasant, normal, rather old-fashioned American, he tries to encourage the Boynton Family to travel with him to the Ancient City of Petra.

» The character of a Dragoman can be any age. He is a Middle-Eastern servant, interpreter, translator and official guide.

» The character of Colonel Carbery is in his 40s or 50s. A tall, middle-aged Englishman in a Palestine Police uniform, he seems like the “huntin’, shootin’, fishin’ type,” but is disturbingly shrewd.

Other roles include a hotel clerk, an Italian girl (late teens to early 20s) and an Arab boy (12 to 18 years old).

— Amy Orozco is a publicist representing Plaza Playhouse Theater.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 