Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail to Host Inaugural ‘Passport Weekend’

Santa Barbara has one more reason to raise a glass and toast. It’s official: The Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail has formally incorporated, and to celebrate its “varietal” band of 17 unique wine-tasting rooms downtown, it’s pouring all kinds of fun for locals and visitors this summer.

Created by a group of like-minded wineries, the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail offers both novices and aficionados the opportunity to learn about and taste wines of many different varieties and styles crafted from Santa Barbara County’s best vineyards.

With all 17 tasting rooms conveniently located in the culturally emerging Funk Zone neighborhood in downtown Santa Barbara, and only blocks from the beach, the SBUWT is the ideal adventure for those who want to sip and savor some of Santa Barbara County’s finest wines without wasting precious time on a lengthy car ride.

A uniquely “green” wine tasting experience, this trail can be navigated by foot, bike or even by pedi cab, and often allows for detours to shop, sight see and sink your toes in the sand. Rolling hills and breathtaking vineyard views are certainly a treat, but this urban option is a dream for those looking to maximize their wine tasting experience without ever having to leave downtown Santa Barbara.

The SBUWT is hosting its first-ever “Passport Weekend,” inviting guests to sip their way into summer, and enjoy a weekend of wine in the Santa Barbara sunshine. SBUWT’s Passport Weekend will be July 27-29, and will feature some very special tasting opportunities from the various tasting rooms, including the chance to meet winemakers, reserve vintage exhibitions, light bites to satisfy appetites and live musical entertainment.

The cost is $75 per person and includes tastings at all SBUWT member wineries for the weekend. All Passport Weekend guests will receive an official SBUWT Passport and logo glass, and can take advantage of a 10 percent discount off all wine purchases at all SBUWT member tasting rooms that weekend.

Guests can begin their wine tasting adventures at any of the three check-in points — Carr Winery, Santa Barbara Winery and Margerum Wine Company — where guests can check-in or purchase passes (and pick up their passports and glasses), and begin their wine tasting adventures! Passports are available online for purchase.

» Au Bon Climat

» Carr Vineyards & Winery

» Cottonwood Canyon

» Deep Sea Tasting Room

» Grassini Family Vineyards

» Jaffurs Wine Cellars

» Pali Wine Co.

» Oreana Winery

» Summerland Winery

» Kunin Wines

» Santa Barbara Winery

» Kalyra Winery

» Margerum Wine Company

» Sanguis

» Silver Wines

» Municipal Winemakers

» Whitcraft Winery

“The Urban Wine Trail is the newest way to explore Santa Barbara Wine Country, right in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara,” said Ryan Carr, board chairman for the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail. “While many guests love to make the trip out to wine country, we understand that sometimes there’s not enough time during your visit to fit in all the amazing attractions Santa Barbara has to offer. The Urban Wine Trail is a great alternative to sip and savor all the amazing wines coming from our region, and discover a fun and new approach to wine tasting.”

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail.