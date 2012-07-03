Susan Ann Darley: This Independence Day, Celebrate Your Own Creative Freedom

This Wednesday, millions of people in the United States will be celebrating the Fourth of July. Fireworks dripping with vibrant color will mesmerize both young and old — a time to reflect on independence. It’s a time to collectively celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence and a nation’s freedom to create a new life.

Individually, it’s a time to reflect on our own personal creative freedom. Do you like what you have created so far? Do you accept personal responsibility for your little portion of the world? Do you believe that you have the ability to mold and shape your world to correspond to your creative vision?

You do. Try this simple exercise. Visualize a car you’d like to own. Hold the picture of the style and color in your mind everyday. Now for the next few weeks count how many times you actually see that same car in your physical world. Simply put, you attract and magnify what you focus on.

What delicious freedom we have to design our lives. We have the freedom to improve and better ourselves and the lives of others. No matter what your circumstances are, you can rise above them — beginning with your thoughts first.

You can override self-defeating beliefs buried in your subconscious mind by taking conscious control of your thoughts. Then energize your thoughts with powerful and positive feelings, allowing yourself to feel the results of your desire.

How do you decide what you want? Ask yourself: What inspires and excites you? What sustains your enthusiasm? What does your heart truly desire? The energy of the universe lies in silent repose waiting and listening for your creative spirit to declare your intentions.

Become a passionate lover of your life by using your creative freedom to honor your deepest desires. Consciously align yourself with your highest good. Stay steady and focused. Then completely surrender to the universe as to how and when it will happen.

When you take the initiative to design an intentional life you will no longer play the role of victim or be ruled by needless worries and fears. You will prove to yourself that the essence of life is creative and that you have the tools within you to better your life.

Today, as you celebrate our country’s independence, celebrate your own. Let your inventive spirit soar. That, my friend, is true freedom. Happy Fourth of July!

— Through her business, Mindset Management, Susan Ann Darley coaches and writes for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines. She offers a complimentary coaching session. For more information, click here, email her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.