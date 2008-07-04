Commentary: Effort to Recall School Board Member Out of Line

Carpinteria's Beverly Grant does her job well; simply disagreeing with her vote shouldn't make her a target.

The effort to recall Carpinteria Unified School District board member Beverly Grant has failed, according to Santa Barbara County election officials.

“I’m pleased the Carpinteria community has said no to this extreme measure and political carnival,” Grant said. “I look forward to serving out my term.”

The required 2,346 signatures of registered voters needed for the recall fell short by 89 signatures.

The reasons given for the attempt to recall Grant were a smokescreen for the real reason: her vote to remove from district campuses images considered offensive by the Native American community.

Recall is an extreme measure that should be used only in cases of dishonesty or malfeasance in office, such as the commission of an unlawful act, done in an official capacity, that affects the performance of official duties. Recall should not be used simply someone doesn’t agree with how an elected official.

Grant has held herself to the highest code of an elected official. She reads everything sent to board members, studies and prepares herself thoroughly before board meetings.

She is scrupulous about obeying the Brown Act, works at collegiality with other school board members and staff, and always votes her conscience, considering carefully what is best for the present and future students of the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Some people disagreed with her position about the Indian images, and they let her know how they felt. That is democracy in action. But the extremism of recall, although legal, has no place in Carpinteria.

Toni Stuart represents Unified Carpinterians.