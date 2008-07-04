Direct Relief to Continue to Give Away Free Face Masks in Goleta

Direct Relief International, in cooperation with the Santa Barbara County Health Department and the city of Goleta, will continue to distribute free NIOSH N-95 face masks to residents who cannot avoid outdoor exposure to the smoke generated by the Gap Fire.

Distribution will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Camino Real Marketplace kiosk between Borders and the movie theater.

“We are very fortunate that DRI has a large supply of the masks and that they are being made available to the public for free,” said Dr. Elliot Schulman, director of the county Public Health Department.

Schulman said it is critical that the masks be fitted properly on the face, so instruction for proper fitting will be included at the distribution sites.

“It’s better to avoid exposure, particularly for those with known lung or breathing problems,” Schulman said. “But if you have to be outdoors, especially if you’re doing vigorous activity, it is wise to wear a mask to reduce exposure to inhaled wild land fire smoke.”

It is the tiny, invisible particles that get into the lungs and can cause problems, he said.

Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said the city “is grateful to DRI for the generous donation of masks that are being made available to Goleta-area citizens during the Gap Fire.”

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.