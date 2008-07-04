Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Summer Classes to Resume, But at La Colina

By Barbara Keyani | July 4, 2008 | 9:26 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School summer school classes will resume Monday, but for at least the next two weeks will be relocated to La Colina Junior High School at 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

The relocation is necessary because Dos Pueblos High’s campus is being used by Santa Barbara County emergency services as a staging areas and incident command center for the Gap Fire.

Staff members from both schools are working to prepare classrooms, transport books and materials, and establish food service for the 300 students enrolled in summer school classes at Dos Pueblos.

“With so many Dos Pueblos High School staff living and working in areas affected by the Gap Fire, we are very appreciative of the incredible efforts they are making to maintain the summer school program,” Superintendent Brian Sarvis said. “Summer school is still going on, and students will be accommodated and safe.”

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will continue to provide transit service for Dos Pueblos-bound summer school students. According to MTD, morning bus service to La Colina and afternoon bus service to Dos Pueblos will be as follows:

Morning route (destination: La Colina Junior High)

» 7:27 a.m., MTD Line 2720 will start at Turnpike and Hollister.

» 7:43 a.m., Line 2720 travels from Hollister to Storke.

» 7:50 a.m., Line 2720 arrives at Dos Pueblos. Students picking up the bus at Dos Pueblos are advised to be at Dos Pueblos by 7:50 a.m. Dos Pueblos will be the transfer point for students on Line 23.

» 8:05 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., Line 2720 will depart for La Colina.

Afternoon route (destination: Dos Pueblos High School)

» 12:20 p.m., MTD Line 2720 departs La Colina.

» Line 2720 will stop at Turnpike and Hollister.

» Line 2720 will continue to Dos Pueblos by way of Hollister and Storke.

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District‘s coordinator of special projects and communications.

