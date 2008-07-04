Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Winetasting Event a Benefit for Old Spanish Days

Elements Restaurant and more than 40 wineries will serve a day of delectables.

By Ed Galsterer | July 4, 2008 | 7:39 a.m.

More than 40 local wineries will pour more than 100 wines at the 3rd annual Old Spanish Days Winetasting at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens on July 12 presented by Elements Restaurant and Catering.

image
The Old Spanish Days Winetasting on July 12 will feature award-winning samples from more than 40 wineries. (Bob Dickey photo)

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Old Spanish Days.

This event kicks off the festivities for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta.

The day’s activities will begin with a special rare/reserve tasting and cooking demonstration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.

The main tasting will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Elements Restaurant and Catering will provide an assortment of delectable foods to pair with the wines. Live music will add to the late-afternoon festivities.

“This is our third year of presenting the Fiesta Winetasting,” Elements owner Andy Winchester said.

“Each year, the event has grown in popularity, and we look forward to presenting the best in local wines and great food in a spectacular setting again this year.”

A sampling of the wineries that will be pouring their award-winning wines includes Alma Rosa, Beckmen, Brander, Carina, Carr, Consilience, Demetria, Dragonette, Ethan, Fiddlehead, Firestone, Foley, Foxen, Lincourt, Stolpman, Sunstone, Vogelzang and Whitcraft.

The cost to attend all of the festivities is $80 per person or $90 the day of the event. Tickets for the main winetasting only are $60 in advance or $70 the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at www.elementsrestaurantandbar.com.

Tickets also are available for purchase at www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org, www.ticketmaster.com or through the Arlington Ticket Agency at 805.963.4408.

Ed Galsterer of Galsterer Marketing represents Elements Restaurant and Catering.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 