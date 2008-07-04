Winetasting Event a Benefit for Old Spanish Days

Elements Restaurant and more than 40 wineries will serve a day of delectables.

More than 40 local wineries will pour more than 100 wines at the 3rd annual Old Spanish Days Winetasting at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens on July 12 presented by Elements Restaurant and Catering.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Old Spanish Days.

This event kicks off the festivities for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta.

The day’s activities will begin with a special rare/reserve tasting and cooking demonstration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.

The main tasting will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Elements Restaurant and Catering will provide an assortment of delectable foods to pair with the wines. Live music will add to the late-afternoon festivities.

“This is our third year of presenting the Fiesta Winetasting,” Elements owner Andy Winchester said.

“Each year, the event has grown in popularity, and we look forward to presenting the best in local wines and great food in a spectacular setting again this year.”

A sampling of the wineries that will be pouring their award-winning wines includes Alma Rosa, Beckmen, Brander, Carina, Carr, Consilience, Demetria, Dragonette, Ethan, Fiddlehead, Firestone, Foley, Foxen, Lincourt, Stolpman, Sunstone, Vogelzang and Whitcraft.

The cost to attend all of the festivities is $80 per person or $90 the day of the event. Tickets for the main winetasting only are $60 in advance or $70 the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at www.elementsrestaurantandbar.com.

Tickets also are available for purchase at www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org, www.ticketmaster.com or through the Arlington Ticket Agency at 805.963.4408.

Ed Galsterer of Galsterer Marketing represents Elements Restaurant and Catering.