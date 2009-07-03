Captain’s Log: Picture This Simple Escape

Grab a camera, hop in your car and go; the scenery will get your creative juices flowing

Simple escapes are often the best escapes. Here’s a simple and fun one.

Grab your camera, jump in your car and go. Heading up the coast there is plenty to challenge and entertain yourself, thanks to coastal scenery to your left and inland scenery to your right. I’m guessing you’ll be shooting left and right with equal zeal.

Head inland and you can shoot mountain scenery throughout Los Padres National Forest or the appealing wine and farm country and oak-studded hills. Another one-day opportunity is to head toward the harbor Saturday and try your hand at photographing fireworks at night after a day of taking pictures of people having fun.

Real camera buffs with expendable income might shake their knowledgeable heads at the simplicity of what I’m suggesting. That’s OK, because they can pack their car with camera equipment and expand their photographic horizons. Those are carefully chosen words, because that’s exactly what happens. With simple SLR cameras and no special equipment, a picture snapper is arguably limited to close-up (from very close on out to maybe 100 yards) work or grand vistas. It’s difficult to approach critters close enough for a shot that fills the lens. Photo hounds with lots of equipment including powerful zoom lenses can take a great shot of something special from hundreds of yards away or much farther.

I have a professional photographer and print specialist friend, David Saffir, with equipment that tempts me to tease him about taking a close-up of an island scrub jay on Santa Cruz Island without ever leaving the mainland. His zoom lens looks like a rocket launcher. Between that and the rest of his gear, he can fill up a van. He can do things that most of us only dream about, and consequently, he has taken many award-winning and valuable pictures. Click here to glimpse the possibilities and get your creative juices flowing.

If you’ve got the equipment, bring it. If you’ve got the spare cash to buy more equipment, stop by Samy’s Camera or another camera supply store and stock up before heading out to learn to use it all.

If you don’t have all of that, shrug your shoulders and head out with just your camera, even if it is a single-use disposable camera. The truth is, you’re going to have just as much fun searching for photographic subjects, choosing your natural lighting, pondering the best angles and clicking happily away.

Later, back at home on your computer, or after getting film developed, you’ll relive the fun day and plan the next one. The people you choose to share with also will enjoy your adventure.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.