Where to Go, What to Do for a Fourth-Filled Weekend

The weather may be just right for Independence Day festivities, with warm temperatures and low humidity expected through the weekend

Santa Barbara County will have plenty of entertainment options for visitors and locals to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend. From fireworks shows to live music and parades, there is sure to be something for everyone.

A complete listing of local Independence Day events is included below.

Aside from the events, there will be more firefighters on duty than usual this weekend because of the holiday and weather forecast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is staffing up, with three additional engines, one extra battalion chief, one extra helicopter and one water tender, said Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and 10 to 30 mph winds are expected to last through the weekend. The National Weather Service forecast calls for patchy fog in the mornings but a high of 84 degrees Saturday and clear skies at night, which could mean good fireworks visibility.

All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Santa Barbara County and can start fires or cause injuries, Sadecki said. The department recommends that people instead visit public, professional displays available throughout the county.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of visitors to the gates of the late Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos is likely to add to the heavy holiday traffic on area roadways. Jackson died July 17 and there had been speculation about a public memorial at the estate this weekend. Officials say that event is now likely to be held Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

SANTA BARBARA

» Old Mission Art Show: 2227 Garden St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art show on the corner of Pueblo and Garden streets is free to the public and will have paintings, jewelry, sculptures and other arts and crafts for sale.

» Freedom Celebration: The city of Santa Barbara and SPARKLE are hosting several Fourth of July celebrations featuring street vendors, live music and a fireworks show. Cabrillo Boulevard will be filled with food and beverage vendors down by the waterfront from noon to 7 p.m. Live music, including the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and Santa Barbara’s Dave Gonzales, begins at 7 p.m. at West Beach and is free to the public.

» Spirit of ’76 Foundation Parade: Downtown Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. The 47th annual Fourth of July Parade, America: Land of Promise, begins at Micheltorena Street and marches down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, ending at Cota Street.

» Fourth of July Pops Concert: Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., at 5 p.m. The free Santa Barbara Symphony concert will be conducted by Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director. The Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform as well, and concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets to the outdoor event.

» Santa Barbara Fireworks Show: West Beach at 9 p.m. All of West Beach will be open to the public to view a 22-minute fireworks show by Pyro Spectaculars. Patriotic music will accompany the display and visitors are advised to bring their own radios to tune into 1290 AM. Click here for more information about transportation, regulations and events.

GOLETA

» Old-Fashioned Fourth of July: Rancho La Patera and Stow House, Goleta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goleta Valley Historical Society is hosting a day of old-fashioned entertainment including live music, dancing, games and races for kids, tours, a barbecue and more. The event is $6 for adults and free for children. The 35th annual celebration is at 304 N. Los Carneros, and visitors are advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets but to leave the dogs at home.

» Elks Lodge Family Fun Fair: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes music, an arts and crafts fair, bingo, pony rides, children’s crafts areas and a barbecue. Santa Barbara Elks Lodge is at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. and offers free admission to the Family Fun Fair.

» Goleta Fireworks Festival: Girsh Park from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The annual event is held at the park, 7050 Phelps Road, behind Camino Real Marketplace, and includes live entertainment, food and activities for kids. Musical performers include Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, Dew Drops and Young Singers Club. Tickets are available at the gates for $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 12.

MONTECITO

» Montecito Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast: Montecito Fire Station 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. This fundraiser’s proceeds will benefit the Montecito Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation. Tickets can be purchased for $8 in or at the door at Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road.

» The Village Fourth Parade: Montecito at 11:30 a.m. The parade starts at Upper Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road, and ends at Lower Manning Park, where there will be other festivities including food and music at the conclusion of the parade.

SOLVANG

» Solvang Fourth of July Parade: A parade, festivities at Mission Santa Ines and fireworks display are all in the schedule for Solvang’s Fourth of July celebrations. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Mission Drive and travels to Fourth Street, Copenhagen Drive, Alisal Road and Molle Way on its way to the mission. A fireworks display will begin about 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY

» Stars, Stripes and Syrah: Wine lovers can celebrate the Fourth of July with tastings at 14 local wineries. The Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country Association event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $35 per person. Call 800.563.3183 for reservations and more information.

CARPINTERIA

» Fireworks: Some city leaders in this coastal town hoped to hold a fireworks show this year, but time ran short for planning and raising of funds. Officials hope to have a fireworks show next year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .