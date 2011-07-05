Fireworks Cap Off a Fun-Filled Fourth of July Across the South Coast

Thousands of spectators packed the beaches along Santa Barbara’s waterfront and spread out in Goleta’s Girsh Park on Monday night as dueling Fourth of July fireworks shows exploded in the skies above.

Earlier, hundreds of people lined State Street for Santa Barbara’s 49th annual Spirit of ’76 Parade while Montecito residents dressed in their best red, white and blue flooded San Ysidro Road to enjoy the 16th annual Village Fourth.

In Montecito, the festivities kicked off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted at the Montecito Fire Protection District’s headquarters above East Valley Road. Children climbed in and out of a fire engine while grinning parents stood with camera phones at the ready.

“It’s great to see your kid excited about something as simple as a fire truck,” said Jeremy Harper, who attended with his 4-year-old son, Theo. “You kind of experience that joy vicariously through your children.”

The line for pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage snaked in and out of the station. More than 2,000 pancakes were served with proceeds going to the Montecito Firefighters Benevolent Fund that primarily supports the families of local firefighters who are injured or killed, said Montecito fire Capt. Travis Ederer.

“Everybody loves a firefighter,” said Clare Miner-McMahon, the mother-in-law of a Montecito paramedic firefighter. “They’re kind of heroes for the kids to look up to.”

Around 11 a.m. the crowd started filing down San Ysidro Road to take their places along Upper Manning Park and Lower Manning Park and the Montecito Union School campus. The jamming of the Untouchables jazz band aboard an old-fashioned fire truck signaled the start of the 30-minute parade.

The parade was led by a convoy of convertibles, roadsters and even a 1911 Ford Model T recognizing its 100th birthday. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal waved from an open-top Jeep Wrangler.

A group of Laguna Blanca Lower School students twirled American flags and sang “Yankee Doodle” while riding on a trailer draped in red, white and blue. Children scampered to pick up candy thrown from those riding in wagons and on bikes and scooters.

Parade marshal Dana Newquist, dressed in his signature Uncle Sam suit, ended the formation by driving his fire truck down into Lower Manning Park.

Parade attendees descended on the park grounds for hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting, snow cones and bounce houses.

Fourth-grader Tommy Brittingham snagged the Village Fourth Cup for Crane Country Day School by taking first in both the sack race and pie-eating contest.

Actor Billy Baldwin was enjoying some face painting with his daughter. This is his third year attending the Village Fourth and he plans to return.

“I want my kids to understand the significance of what we are celebrating today,” Baldwin told Noozhawk. “It’s more than just a barbecue. The greatest is creating a sense of community for the families and the kids.”

As usual Diane Pannkuk, executive chairwoman of the Village Fourth, could only stop to chat with neighbors for a minute before racing off to keep children from running in front of parade cars to grab candy and making sure enough condiments were set out.

Newquist bought a new Uncle Sam suit online this year after the one he had worn for 15 Village Fourths turned to rags. But the new suit already has a huge rip in it from when he bent over Monday. Retirement from being the parade marshal seems uncertain as long as he has a suit, he said.

“Our future is our youth,” Newquist said. “(The Village Fourth) encompasses everybody. That’s what’s exciting to see.”

After leading the parade for 16 years Newquist has seen a complete turnaround with a completely new, young group of families coming out. The multigenerational aspect and importance of recognizing America’s independence keeps him involved.

“In 15 years they’ll probably be throwing me out and keeping the suit,” he joked.

In Goleta, Stow House at Rancho La Patera hosted its 37th annual Fourth of July celebration with live music, hay rides, a barbecue, museum tours, games and races, pony rides, local artists, classic cars, and beer provided by Hollister Brewing Co.

At about the same time, the Spirit of ‘76 Parade was surging along State Street with marching bands, bagpipes, baton twirlers, classic and restored vehicles, as well as groups in the historic costumes of the Revolutionary War era. The parade was followed by a concert of patriotic music at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

As night fell, the Goleta Fireworks Festival burst into the air above Girsh Park. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta and Goleta Noontime Rotary (including Goleta Teen of the Year), the annual festival included live music, food and plenty of activities to keep kids busy.

A few miles to the east, the city of Santa Barbara and Sparkle co-hosted their own fireworks display at West Beach. Entertainment for the event included a 50-piece combo band from the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest.

