Will Rain Put a Damper on Tonight’s Fireworks? Not Likely

South Coast expected to feel the humidity, and see possible thunderstorms, as slight monsoonal conditions arrive

Not to rain on your parade this Fourth of July — or your fireworks — but the National Weather Service reported Monday that a surge of monsoonal moisture is moving into Southern California. A slight chance of thunderstorms along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast may be a result.

Weather officials said a strong, upper-level high-pressure system will continue to bake the county. Daytime temperatures are expected in the upper 70s along the coast and in triple digits in the backcountry.

But the weather service cautioned that there’s a slight chance of storms Monday afternoon and evening along the coast south of Point Conception, with a potential for flash flooding. Most of the storm activity is likely to affect inland mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, however.

At dusk Monday, skies were beginning to cloud over but there was no rain in sight.

The monsoonal conditions, which will make for increased humidity, are expected to linger through Thursday. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

The weather service advised that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

