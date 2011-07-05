Santa Barbara’s Heat, Humidity Levels Expected to Rise This Week

A surge of monsoonal moisture moved into Southern California on Monday but failed to put a damper on Fourth of July celebrations in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The National Weather Service said the more-humid conditions are likely to linger through Thursday. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Weather officials said a strong, upper-level high-pressure system will continue to bake the county. Daytime temperatures are expected in the upper 70s along the coast this week and in triple digits in the backcountry.

The weather service had cautioned that there was a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening along the coast south of Point Conception, with a potential for flash flooding. No rain materialized, however, and fireworks shows went off as planned under pleasant conditions.

The weather service is advising this week that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

