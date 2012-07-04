Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Illegal Fireworks Cited as Cause of Santa Maria House Fire

No injuries reported in blaze that resulted in some $225,000 damage

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 4, 2012 | 12:46 p.m.

Illegal fireworks are to blame for a fire early Wednesday that caused major damage to a single-family residence, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East Daniel Drive, and found flames spreading in several areas on the home’s roof, said Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

Crews from three engines and a ladder truck battled the blaze, which was brought under control about an hour later, Johnson said.

A family of five was able to evacuate the structure prior to the firefighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported, he said.

An occupant reported hearing fireworks outside the home about an hour before the fire was discovered, Johnson said, and subsequent investigation found that the blaze was caused by illegal fireworks.

Preliminary damage estimates were $150,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents, Johnson said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 