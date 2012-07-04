Illegal Fireworks Cited as Cause of Santa Maria House Fire

No injuries reported in blaze that resulted in some $225,000 damage

Illegal fireworks are to blame for a fire early Wednesday that caused major damage to a single-family residence, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East Daniel Drive, and found flames spreading in several areas on the home’s roof, said Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

Crews from three engines and a ladder truck battled the blaze, which was brought under control about an hour later, Johnson said.

A family of five was able to evacuate the structure prior to the firefighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported, he said.

An occupant reported hearing fireworks outside the home about an hour before the fire was discovered, Johnson said, and subsequent investigation found that the blaze was caused by illegal fireworks.

Preliminary damage estimates were $150,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents, Johnson said.

