Brigade of Volunteers Needed to Help with Santa Barbara French Festival

Speaking of Stories and Center Stage Theater have joined forces to bring back the annual Santa Barbara French Festival, and your help is needed to make this event a success!

We are looking for volunteers to help out on Friday, July 13; Saturday, July 14; and Sunday, July 15. On Friday we will be setting up tents, hanging banners — in general, creating a festival! On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., we need people to help pass out performance programs, direct traffic, and staff a number of booths selling raffle tickets, beverages, T-shirts and berets.

It’s an opportunity to help out with a fundraising project without opening your wallet! You will have fun, help out a couple of great organizations and even get a cool French Festival T-shirt! This is your chance to find out just how fabulous you look in a beret! If you are interested in being part of the fun, email us and let us know which day you would like to work and what your time preference is. We are asking everyone to work for at least a two-hour shift.

If you can’t volunteer, you can still help us — tell your friends, neighbors and casual acquaintances that the festival is July 14-15 at Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave., and then come on out and join in all the fun!

Click here for more information, or to volunteer, contact the Santa Barbara French Festival at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.963.8198 and ask for Nathan Quinney or Teri Ball.

Merci!

— Nathan Quinney represents the Santa Barbara French Festival.