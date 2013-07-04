Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Goes Red, White and Blue for Annual Independence Day Parade

Classic cars, military re-enactors, politicians and stars of every stripe burst with patriotic pride on State Street

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 4, 2013 | 3:57 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

With low clouds burning off to reveal blue sky just moments before, Santa Barbara’s annual Fourth of July Parade presented a perfect beginning to the Thursday afternoon festivities with thousands of people lining State Street to watch.

Thursday’s parade was the 51st annual event sponsored by the Spirit of ‘76 Foundation, which selected the theme “America the Beautiful — more than a place, a state of mind.”

“The United States of America is more than just a land within a defined border, it is an ideal for which the American people strive,” said Paul Lamberton, the parade’s coordinator.

A string of classic cars, vintage military vehicles, as well as soldiers dressed in every era of military garb from the Revolutionary and Civil wars to veterans who fought bravely in conflicts over the last century followed the parade’s lead, which was kicked off by the drums and bagpipes of the Gold Coast Pipe Band.

A number of dignitaries appeared in the parade, including Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, riding in a World War II-era Jeep alongside Iraq War veteran Raymond Morua, who was dressed in fatigues and wielding a Captain America shield to the delight of parade watchers.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, also appeared in the parade, as did Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, elected officials from the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and a host of other leaders.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 