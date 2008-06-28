A Poem for the Fourth of July

Scenes as from battle but no one need die

It was but the beauty last night in our sky.

We celebrated Liberty won,

Cheered about battles already done.

For some the battles ended

not the way that was intended.

They are still dying in the field today,

trying to defend the American Way.

Some saw the face of the enemy,

others were destroyed in sleep.

Some their last prayers answered

they asked Him their souls to keep.

Each one tells a story,

wrapped in that flag of glory.

If only they had stayed

but their voice is quieted

until we meet at Judgment Day.

So it is up to those they left behind

to sing their praises loud.

For each one died a hero,

returned in star-spangled shroud.

Yes, each one died a hero,

no matter what his thoughts.

We should honor them as heroes,

regardless of our doubts.

Each one that goes to battle

and defends us all today

deserves our prayers and blessings,

no matter what the fray.

We should give thanks always

to those men who gave their lives

that it is but fireworks

lighting up our skies.

And thank God for those heroes

that died so Liberty could survive.

Thank God everyday for America,

not just on the Fourth of July.

Now the speeches are all over,

the crowds have gone away.

Everyone has forgotten

why we celebrate today.

The fireworks have faded

from the sky

and we forget the meaning

of the Fourth of July.

It should always stand for freedom

and to honor those who died

on battlefields long ago

so liberty could survive.

All of our freedoms we enjoy

we owe to those great men

and all of those who

weren’t afraid to take a stand.

Thank the serviceman and veteran

this time while you still can.

Tell them while they’re still around.

Don’t wait until they’re placed

in some hallowed ground.

Tell them now what you have to say.

Please don’t wait

for their Memorial Day.