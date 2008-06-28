Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

A Poem for the Fourth of July

America celebrates Liberty won and sacrifices made.

By Warren Johnson | June 28, 2008 | 12:29 a.m.

Scenes as from battle but no one need die
It was but the beauty last night in our sky.
We celebrated Liberty won,
Cheered about battles already done.

Warren Johnson

For some the battles ended
not the way that was intended.
They are still dying in the field today,
trying to defend the American Way.
Some saw the face of the enemy,
others were destroyed in sleep.
Some their last prayers answered
they asked Him their souls to keep.
Each one tells a story,
wrapped in that flag of glory.
If only they had stayed
but their voice is quieted
until we meet at Judgment Day.

So it is up to those they left behind
to sing their praises loud.
For each one died a hero,
returned in star-spangled shroud.
Yes, each one died a hero,
no matter what his thoughts.
We should honor them as heroes,
regardless of our doubts.
Each one that goes to battle
and defends us all today
deserves our prayers and blessings,
no matter what the fray.

We should give thanks always
to those men who gave their lives
that it is but fireworks
lighting up our skies.
And thank God for those heroes
that died so Liberty could survive.
Thank God everyday for America,
not just on the Fourth of July.

Now the speeches are all over,
the crowds have gone away.
Everyone has forgotten
why we celebrate today.

The fireworks have faded
from the sky
and we forget the meaning
of the Fourth of July.

It should always stand for freedom
and to honor those who died
on battlefields long ago
so liberty could survive.

All of our freedoms we enjoy
we owe to those great men
and all of those who
weren’t afraid to take a stand.

Thank the serviceman and veteran
this time while you still can.
Tell them while they’re still around.
Don’t wait until they’re placed
in some hallowed ground.

Tell them now what you have to say.
Please don’t wait
for their Memorial Day.

