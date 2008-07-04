Letter to the Editor: Privatize Vector Control

Californaia has thousands of hard-working pest control companies ready to do vector control at a fraction of the cost of government. The government should never compete with the private sector for any service job. The city, county and state are all out of money, and need to start cutting staff like the rest of us. It’s time to get rid of state- or county-run vector control; it’s a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. The government is big enough, and should not be taking jobs from the people who pay them.
Kevin O’Connor
Owner, Hydrex Pest Control