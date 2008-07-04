Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Report from the Front Lines

First-person account of dangerous dilemma: Should I go or should I stay?

By Laura Hout | July 4, 2008 | 6:41 a.m.
image
Flames rage around electrical towers and high-tension wires at the end of Camino Meleno in Goleta on Thursday evening. (Mo McFadden photo)

11 p.m. Thursday:

About 10 engine trucks lined up at the corner of our street and Old San Marcos Road earlier tonight for “structure protection” for our neighborhood. Not good. It’s 11 p.m. now and they are gone, either up to Painted Cave or perhaps to Patterson Avenue above the curve, both of which are under mandatory evacuations. All day long we’ve been under siege as water-dropping helicopters fly low over our neighborhood. The power went out again, and we had to pack up in darkness, me with the camping headlamp, Daniel with candles and lanterns. We were told to leave when the trucks arrived earlier, but along with some other neighbors we opted to stay. As of now we are ready to go, stuffing as much as we can into two cars with room for the three big dogs. Daniel was supposed to go to work tonight, but I said “No, you don’t.” He agrees in retrospect and they found someone to cover for him.

How do you decide what to take, and what to leave? For me it’s writing, music, photo albums and great-grandma’s red lamp. Some of the Indian jewelry that survived the 1990 Painted Cave Fire for sentimental reasons. Maybe they’re good luck things? There are things I learned in the last fire that you just can’t replace. Hard drives, external hard drives, laptops, yeah, we got all that. But the mementos. They hurt the worst. And the hell with the rest. And, no, at this point, we can’t take loads out and come back — because they won’t let us back in. We do have a place to go to, which is good, even with the dogs. So until we get the word, we are here, packed and ready, drained, sweaty and high on adrenaline. I’m having wine. Go figure! So are the neighbors. It’s a gallows humor-sort group at this point. We’ve been through this before. And the rest have fled. I can hear those helicopters even now, which is amazing, I didn’t think they flew at night. The wind has picked again, too, and it’s blowing right toward us. We are triangulated between the two mandatory evacuation areas. Dead in the direction the wind is blowing.

Uh ... the big fire trucks are back. Not a good sign. Our neighbor is a newscaster and right now she is doing a live phone-in broadcast about how the winds have just picked up significantly again. Reports of structures lost are now coming in. I’ve opened the north window in my office — and the winds are strong again — the smell of smoke choking and way too close. On the second story I have a bird’s eye view of fire trucks going by. And also not good: the winds are predicted to be a factor through 4 a.m.

Not sure fireworks are going to be fun for us this year …

Laura Hout is a Santa Barbara real estate agent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 