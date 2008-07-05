Governor Visits Red Cross Evacuation Center at San Marcos

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Saturday visited the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter‘s evacuation center at San Marcos High School.

“The governor was very gracious and reassuring,” said Janet Stanley, CEO of the American Red Cross chapter. “He commended the positive work that we have been doing and was grateful for the proactive approach we have been taking with respect to this very unpredictable disaster.”

The Red Cross shelter, at 4750 Hollister Ave., housed more than 70 evacuees Friday night and more than 100 on Thursday.



The chapter has served an estimated 500 meals to evacuees, disaster volunteers and other first responders.



At this time, 57 Red Cross volunteers are assigned to the Gap Fire, with more on standby. Additionally, other evacuation locations are on standby and will be made available as needed.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is operating an animal shelter at the American Red Cross Evacuation Center. Residents who stay at the evacuation center can bring their household pets (dogs, cats, etc.) in crates to the shelter. Owners must be prepared to care for their pets.

Residents not staying at the evacuation center can bring household pets to the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. Call 805.964.4777 for further information.

Christopher Davis of SurfMedia Communications represents the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.