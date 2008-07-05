Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 

Governor Visits Red Cross Evacuation Center at San Marcos

By Christopher Davis | July 5, 2008 | 8:32 p.m.

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Saturday visited the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter‘s evacuation center at San Marcos High School.

“The governor was very gracious and reassuring,” said Janet Stanley, CEO of the American Red Cross chapter. “He commended the positive work that we have been doing and was grateful for the proactive approach we have been taking with respect to this very unpredictable disaster.”

The Red Cross shelter, at 4750 Hollister Ave., housed more than 70 evacuees Friday night and more than 100 on Thursday.

The chapter has served an estimated 500 meals to evacuees, disaster volunteers and other first responders.

At this time, 57 Red Cross volunteers are assigned to the Gap Fire, with more on standby. Additionally, other evacuation locations are on standby and will be made available as needed.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is operating an animal shelter at the American Red Cross Evacuation Center. Residents who stay at the evacuation center can bring their household pets (dogs, cats, etc.) in crates to the shelter. Owners must be prepared to care for their pets.

Residents not staying at the evacuation center can bring household pets to the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. Call 805.964.4777 for further information.

The Red Cross relies on donations of time and money to do its work. Click here to support the Santa Barbara County chapter’s Gap Fire efforts.

Christopher Davis of SurfMedia Communications represents the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 