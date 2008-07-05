Power Outage Affects PCPA Theaterfest Ticketing, Performances

PCPA Theaterfest‘s Web page and computerized ticketing are off line because of a campus-wide power outage at Allan Hancock College.

The Heart’s Desire will open tonight as scheduled, with performances tonight and Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

As a result of the power outage on campus, many hours of technical rehearsal for Ragtime have been lost.

To make up some of that lost rehearsal time, PCPA is replacing two performances of Godspell (which several Ragtime cast members are also cast) with performances of The Heart’s Desire.

Visitors who have tickets for Godspell on Tuesday or Wednesday evening may use the Godspell tickets to attend those performances of The Heart’s Desire.

To reschedule, call the box office at 805.922.8313. Exchanges will be made as soon as power is restored, expected by Sunday. The box office hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.