Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Holding Auditions

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus will join the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Music Academy of the West’s Academy Festival Orchestra in a performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 in D Minor at the newly renovated Granada Theatre on Aug. 16.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus is now auditioning girls and boys (unchanged treble voices) ages 10 to 18 with some singing experience for this performance.

Auditions will be held by appointment with Steve O’Connor, artistic director of the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus. He can be reached at 805.579.3703 or [email protected]

Auditions will be held at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito.

