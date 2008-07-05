Santa Barbara Foresters 13, Maxim Yankees 1

Maxim Yankees at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 5 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

Santa Barbara Foresters 13 (15-13), Maxim Yankees 1

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Becker 2b…............... 3 0 2 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 2 2 1

VanDoornum 1b…........... 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 4 2 2 2

Long cf…................. 3 1 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 5 1 1 2

Dilgoni ss….............. 4 0 1 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 2 2 2

Gerhart lf….............. 2 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 2 1 1

Balatico ph…............ 1 0 0 0 Torres, Michael dh…...... 3 0 1 1

Kilsgaard dh…............ 3 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…..... 1 1 0 0

Wideman c…............... 3 0 1 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 4 1 0 1

Haddow rf…............... 4 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…....... 4 0 2 2

Hom 3b….................. 3 0 0 0 Cook, S. 2b…............. 4 2 2 0

Haver p…................. 0 0 0 0 Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0

Degroot p….............. 0 0 0 0 Ojala p…................ 0 0 0 0

Busbin p…............... 0 0 0 0 Caster p…............... 0 0 0 0

Wink p…................. 0 0 0 0 Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 29 1 5 1 Totals….................. 34 13 13 12

E - Wideman; Hom; Oliver. DP - Yankees 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Yankees 7; Foresters 6.

2B - Mozingo 2; Medchill; Oliver; Torres; Brady; Cook, S.. 3B - Oliver; Miller. HBP

- Gerhart; Mozingo; Oliver. SH - Goetz. SB - Goetz; Miller 2; Torres. CS - Becker 2;

Wideman; Brady.

Maxim Yankees IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Haver L…................ 1.0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 1 2

Degroot ................... 2.0 5 4 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 12 2 3

Busbin .................... 2.1 7 8 6 3 0 0 0 2 0 12 17 3 2

Wink ...................... 2.2 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 9 10 0 5

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Berger, Ian W,1-1…...... 5.0 3 1 0 1 6 0 0 1 0 16 18 3 3

Ojala ..................... 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 6 8 2 1

Caster .................... 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 4 1 1

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 5 0 1

WP - Haver; Ojala 2; Caster 2. HBP - by Berger (Gerhart); by Busbin (Mozingo); by Busbin

(Oliver).

Strikeouts - Dilgoni 2; Balatico; Kilsgaard; Wideman 2; Haddow 3; Hom 2; Mozingo;

McMurray; Castro 2; Cook, S.. Walks - Becker; VanDoornum; Long; Kilsgaard; Wideman;

Maxim Yankees starters: 7/2b Becker; 33/1b VanDoornum; 16/cf Long; 54/ss Dilgoni; 24/lf Gerhart; 42/dh

Kilsgaard; 14/c Wideman; 22/rf Haddow; 5/3b Hom; 29/p Haver;

SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 30/rf Mozingo; 33/lf Medchill; 21/1b Oliver; 1/cf Miller; 17/dh Torres;

4/c Castro; 5/ss Brady; 0/2b Cook, S.; 32/p Berger;

Maxim Yankees 1st - Becker singled to right field. VanDoornum fouled out to c. Long flied out to lf. Becker

out at second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Goetz walked. Goetz advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mozingo grounded out to 2b;

Goetz advanced to third. Medchill grounded out to 2b, RBI; Goetz scored. Oliver lined out to 3b. 1 run, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 2nd - Dilgoni struck out, out at first c to 1b. Gerhart hit by pitch. Kilsgaard reached on a

fielder’s choice; Gerhart out at second 3b to 2b. Wideman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,

1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Degroot to p for Haver. Miller walked. Torres popped up to 3b. Miller stole second.

Castro struck out, grounded out to c unassisted. Miller stole third. Brady lined out to 2b. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 3rd - Haddow struck out swinging. Hom flied out to rf. Becker singled up the middle. Becker

out at second c to 2b, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. singled. Goetz grounded out to 3b, SAC, bunt; Cook, S. advanced to second.

Mozingo doubled, RBI; Cook, S. scored. Medchill grounded out to 2b; Mozingo advanced to third. Oliver

tripled, RBI; Mozingo scored, unearned. Miller tripled, RBI; Oliver scored, unearned. Torres doubled,

RBI; Miller scored. Torres stole third. Castro struck out swinging. 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 4th - VanDoornum grounded out to ss. Long reached on a throwing error by 1b, advanced to

second. Dilgoni grounded out to p; Long advanced to third. Gerhart singled through the left side, RBI;

Long scored, unearned. Kilsgaard struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Busbin to p for Degroot. Brady flied out to rf. Cook, S. popped up to lf. Goetz singled.

Mozingo hit by pitch; Goetz advanced to second. Medchill flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 5th - Wideman walked. Haddow struck out swinging. Wideman out at second c to 2b, caught

stealing. Hom struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Oliver hit by pitch. Miller grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Oliver out on the

play. Torres grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 6th - Ojala to p for Berger. Becker walked. VanDoornum popped up to rf. Becker out at first p

to 1b, picked off. Long walked. Long advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dilgoni struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Castro walked. Brady singled; Castro advanced to third. Brady out at second p to 2b to

1b to ss, caught stealing; Castro scored. Cook, S. doubled. Goetz singled through the right side, RBI;

Cook, S. scored. Goetz stole second. Mozingo doubled, advanced to third on a throwing error by 3b, RBI;

Goetz advanced to third, scored on a throwing error by c, unearned. Medchill doubled, RBI; Mozingo

scored, unearned. Oliver doubled, RBI; Medchill scored. Miller walked. McMurray to dh for Torres.

McMurray walked; Miller advanced to second; Oliver advanced to third. Wink to p for Busbin. Castro out at

first 1b to p, RBI; McMurray advanced to second; Miller advanced to third; Oliver scored. Brady doubled,

2 RBI; McMurray scored; Miller scored. Cook, S. struck out looking. 8 runs, 7 hits, 2 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 7th - Gerhart flied out to rf. Kilsgaard out at first 1b to p. Wideman singled down the rf

line. Wideman advanced to second on a wild pitch. Haddow struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Goetz grounded out to ss. Mozingo struck out swinging. Medchill grounded out to ss. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 8th - Caster to p. Hom struck out, reached first on a wild pitch. Becker grounded into double

