Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Foresters 13, Maxim Yankees 1

By Eddie Fabello | July 5, 2008 | 9:14 p.m.

Maxim Yankees at Santa Barbara Foresters
July 5 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Santa Barbara Foresters 13 (15-13), Maxim Yankees 1
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Becker 2b…............... 3 0 2 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 2 2 1
VanDoornum 1b…........... 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 4 2 2 2
Long cf…................. 3 1 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 5 1 1 2
Dilgoni ss….............. 4 0 1 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 2 2 2
Gerhart lf….............. 2 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 2 1 1
Balatico ph…............ 1 0 0 0 Torres, Michael dh…...... 3 0 1 1
Kilsgaard dh…............ 3 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…..... 1 1 0 0
Wideman c…............... 3 0 1 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 4 1 0 1
Haddow rf…............... 4 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…....... 4 0 2 2
Hom 3b….................. 3 0 0 0 Cook, S. 2b…............. 4 2 2 0
Haver p…................. 0 0 0 0 Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0
Degroot p….............. 0 0 0 0 Ojala p…................ 0 0 0 0
Busbin p…............... 0 0 0 0 Caster p…............... 0 0 0 0
Wink p…................. 0 0 0 0 Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 29 1 5 1 Totals….................. 34 13 13 12
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Maxim Yankees….... 000 100 000 - 1 5 2
SB Foresters…..... 104 008 00X - 13 13 1
—————————————————————-
E - Wideman; Hom; Oliver. DP - Yankees 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Yankees 7; Foresters 6.
2B - Mozingo 2; Medchill; Oliver; Torres; Brady; Cook, S.. 3B - Oliver; Miller. HBP
- Gerhart; Mozingo; Oliver. SH - Goetz. SB - Goetz; Miller 2; Torres. CS - Becker 2;
Wideman; Brady.
Maxim Yankees IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Haver L…................ 1.0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 1 2
Degroot ................... 2.0 5 4 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 12 2 3
Busbin .................... 2.1 7 8 6 3 0 0 0 2 0 12 17 3 2
Wink ...................... 2.2 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 9 10 0 5
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Berger, Ian W,1-1…...... 5.0 3 1 0 1 6 0 0 1 0 16 18 3 3
Ojala ..................... 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 6 8 2 1
Caster .................... 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 4 1 1
Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 5 0 1
WP - Haver; Ojala 2; Caster 2. HBP - by Berger (Gerhart); by Busbin (Mozingo); by Busbin
(Oliver).
Strikeouts - Dilgoni 2; Balatico; Kilsgaard; Wideman 2; Haddow 3; Hom 2; Mozingo;
McMurray; Castro 2; Cook, S.. Walks - Becker; VanDoornum; Long; Kilsgaard; Wideman;

Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Maxim Yankees….... 000 100 000 - 1 5 2
SB Foresters…..... 104 008 00X - 13 13 1
—————————————————————-
Maxim Yankees starters: 7/2b Becker; 33/1b VanDoornum; 16/cf Long; 54/ss Dilgoni; 24/lf Gerhart; 42/dh
Kilsgaard; 14/c Wideman; 22/rf Haddow; 5/3b Hom; 29/p Haver;
SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 30/rf Mozingo; 33/lf Medchill; 21/1b Oliver; 1/cf Miller; 17/dh Torres;
4/c Castro; 5/ss Brady; 0/2b Cook, S.; 32/p Berger;
Maxim Yankees 1st - Becker singled to right field. VanDoornum fouled out to c. Long flied out to lf. Becker
out at second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Goetz walked. Goetz advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mozingo grounded out to 2b;
Goetz advanced to third. Medchill grounded out to 2b, RBI; Goetz scored. Oliver lined out to 3b. 1 run, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 2nd - Dilgoni struck out, out at first c to 1b. Gerhart hit by pitch. Kilsgaard reached on a
fielder’s choice; Gerhart out at second 3b to 2b. Wideman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,
1 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Degroot to p for Haver. Miller walked. Torres popped up to 3b. Miller stole second.
Castro struck out, grounded out to c unassisted. Miller stole third. Brady lined out to 2b. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 3rd - Haddow struck out swinging. Hom flied out to rf. Becker singled up the middle. Becker
out at second c to 2b, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. singled. Goetz grounded out to 3b, SAC, bunt; Cook, S. advanced to second.
Mozingo doubled, RBI; Cook, S. scored. Medchill grounded out to 2b; Mozingo advanced to third. Oliver
tripled, RBI; Mozingo scored, unearned. Miller tripled, RBI; Oliver scored, unearned. Torres doubled,
RBI; Miller scored. Torres stole third. Castro struck out swinging. 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 4th - VanDoornum grounded out to ss. Long reached on a throwing error by 1b, advanced to
second. Dilgoni grounded out to p; Long advanced to third. Gerhart singled through the left side, RBI;
Long scored, unearned. Kilsgaard struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Busbin to p for Degroot. Brady flied out to rf. Cook, S. popped up to lf. Goetz singled.
Mozingo hit by pitch; Goetz advanced to second. Medchill flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 5th - Wideman walked. Haddow struck out swinging. Wideman out at second c to 2b, caught
stealing. Hom struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Oliver hit by pitch. Miller grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Oliver out on the
play. Torres grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 6th - Ojala to p for Berger. Becker walked. VanDoornum popped up to rf. Becker out at first p
to 1b, picked off. Long walked. Long advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dilgoni struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Castro walked. Brady singled; Castro advanced to third. Brady out at second p to 2b to
1b to ss, caught stealing; Castro scored. Cook, S. doubled. Goetz singled through the right side, RBI;
Cook, S. scored. Goetz stole second. Mozingo doubled, advanced to third on a throwing error by 3b, RBI;
Goetz advanced to third, scored on a throwing error by c, unearned. Medchill doubled, RBI; Mozingo
scored, unearned. Oliver doubled, RBI; Medchill scored. Miller walked. McMurray to dh for Torres.
McMurray walked; Miller advanced to second; Oliver advanced to third. Wink to p for Busbin. Castro out at
first 1b to p, RBI; McMurray advanced to second; Miller advanced to third; Oliver scored. Brady doubled,
2 RBI; McMurray scored; Miller scored. Cook, S. struck out looking. 8 runs, 7 hits, 2 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 7th - Gerhart flied out to rf. Kilsgaard out at first 1b to p. Wideman singled down the rf
line. Wideman advanced to second on a wild pitch. Haddow struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1
LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Goetz grounded out to ss. Mozingo struck out swinging. Medchill grounded out to ss. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 8th - Caster to p. Hom struck out, reached first on a wild pitch. Becker grounded into double
Santa Barbara Foresters
Maxim Yankees at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play
Jul 05, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)
SB Foresters 13, Maxim Yankees 1 (Jul 05, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA)
———————————————————————————————————
Maxim Yankees….... 000 100 000 - 1 5 2
SB Foresters…..... 104 008 00X - 13 13 1 (15-13)
———————————————————————————————————
Pitchers: Maxim Yankees - Haver; Degroot(2); Busbin(4); Wink(6). SB Foresters - Berger;
Ojala(6); Caster(8); Edwards(9).
Win-Berger(1-1) Loss-Haver T-2:45 A-275

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 