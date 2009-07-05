Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Stagecoach Road

CHP says biker crossed the lane line and struck a car; Santa Barbara motorist and passengers unhurt

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 5, 2009 | 4:03 a.m.

A motorcyclist was killed on Stagecoach Road on Saturday afternoon after the driver drifted into the opposing traffic lane and struck a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Jody Powell, 46, of Newbury Park, and a companion were riding motorcycles at approximately 30-40 mph, eastbound on Stagecoach, a little more than a mile east of Paradise Road, CHP Sgt. Deanna Brummett said. Powell accelerated to an undetermined speed and passed his friend on a curve, the motorcycle crossed the painted double yellow lines and drove into the path of a BMW 740, Brummett said. Although the car was traveling at just 10-15 mph, she said the driver, Louis McFadden, 72, of Santa Barbara, was unable to avoid the collision.

Powell was thrown from the 1999 Yamaha motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by Santa Barbara County firefighters. McFadden and his three passengers were uninjured.

According to Brummett, Powell’s friend told officers they had just left Paradise Store, where he said they each drank a couple of beers. Investigating officers discovered two unopened cans of beer in Powell’s backpack. The investigation is continuing.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 