Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Stagecoach Road

A motorcyclist was killed on Stagecoach Road on Saturday afternoon after the driver drifted into the opposing traffic lane and struck a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Jody Powell, 46, of Newbury Park, and a companion were riding motorcycles at approximately 30-40 mph, eastbound on Stagecoach, a little more than a mile east of Paradise Road, CHP Sgt. Deanna Brummett said. Powell accelerated to an undetermined speed and passed his friend on a curve, the motorcycle crossed the painted double yellow lines and drove into the path of a BMW 740, Brummett said. Although the car was traveling at just 10-15 mph, she said the driver, Louis McFadden, 72, of Santa Barbara, was unable to avoid the collision.

Powell was thrown from the 1999 Yamaha motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by Santa Barbara County firefighters. McFadden and his three passengers were uninjured.

According to Brummett, Powell’s friend told officers they had just left Paradise Store, where he said they each drank a couple of beers. Investigating officers discovered two unopened cans of beer in Powell’s backpack. The investigation is continuing.

