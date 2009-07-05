Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Faculty Goes Mostly Modern for This ‘Tuesday @ 8’

20th-century composers take center stage at Lobero performance

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 5, 2009 | 8:31 p.m.

The next Music Academy of the West faculty chamber music concert — “Tuesday @ 8” — happens at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre. Interestingly, 20th-century composers outnumber 18th-century composers on the program by 3-to-1. However, being as the trio of 20th-century composers have long since been established as mainstream and popular contributors to the standard repertory, and the lone 18th-century musician could hold his own in any gathering, I don’t believe there is the slightest cause for alarm.

Béla Bartók wrote
Béla Bartók wrote “Contrasts” at the request of Josef Szigeti — and Benny Goodman put up the money.

We will hear Sergei Prokofiev’s “Sonata in C Major for Cello and Piano, Opus 119,” played by Alan Stepansky (cello) and Jerome Lowenthal (piano); Béla Bartók’s “Contrasts for Clarinet, Violin and Piano” (1938), by Richie Hawley (clarinet), Jeff Thayer (violin) and Jonathan Feldman (piano); Dmitri Shostakovich’s “String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat Major, Opus 133” (arranged for brass quintet by Verne Reynolds), by Paul Merkelo (trumpet), an academy Trumpet Fellow, David Jolley (horn), Mark Lawrence (trombone) and Landres Bryant (tuba); and Franz Josef Haydn’s “Trio in c-minor for Piano, Violin and Cello, Hob. XV:13,” by Lowenthal (piano), Stepansky (cello) and Kathleen Winkler (violin).

In August 1938 the celebrated violinist József Szigeti was talking to the world’s champion clarinetist, Benny Goodman. Goodman said something about wishing a composer of the stature of, say, Bartók, would write a piece he and Szigeti could play together. Szigeti wrote to Bartók, who was a friend, and Goodman put up the money for the commission. The resulting work, “Contrasts,” exceeded the original request in two ways: (1) Szigeti had asked for a violin-clarinet duo, and Bartók, a pianist, added a piano, and (2) Szigeti had suggested a 2-movement work six to seven minutes long, while “Contrasts” is in three movements and three times as long as requested. No one complained. Indeed, “Contrasts” is one of Bartók’s most popular, most performed chamber works.

The Shostakovich string quartet-turned-brass quintet was written in the revolutionary year of 1968, although the music represents no such of break with the past as the Weather Underground, the students of Paris, or the Czech middle class were demanding. “Opus 133” is in every way a logical successor to the 11 quartets preceding it. It is somber in tone, full of drama, and quite beautiful.

Tickets to this “Tuesday @ 8” are $33, and can be purchased from the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido (805.963.0761) or by calling the Music Academy hotline (805.969.8787). Click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

