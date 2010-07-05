Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:59 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Urges Local Teens to Apply for Page Program

High school sophomores and juniors are eligible; the application deadline is July 16

By Ashley Schapitl | July 5, 2010 | 5:55 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is encouraging Central and South Coast young adults to apply for the congressional page program.

The deadline to apply is July 16. Click here for more information and to download an application.

“The page program is a great way for young adults to learn about the inner workings of their government, and I encourage eligible 16- and 17-year-olds on the Central and South Coasts to apply,” Capps said.

Basic Eligibility Requirements

Each applicant for a page position must meet the following eligibility requirements:

» Age: Must be 16 years old, by the date beginning the page term

» Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen

» Academics: Must have a 3.0 GPA or above

» Residence: Must reside within the boundaries of the congressional district

Application Materials

A complete application consists of the following items:

» Personal Data Form

» Parent/Guardian Information Form

» Extracurricular Activities/Work Experience Form

» Personal Statement

» Declaration of Parent(s)/Guardian(s) Consent Form

» Insurance Information Form

» School Report (submitted in a school-sealed envelope)

» Academic Teacher Recommendation (submitted in the same school-sealed envelope)

» Two Additional Letters of Recommendation

» Applicant and Parent(s)/Guardian(s) Certifications Form

Please send completed files to the closest District Office:

» 301 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101; phone: 805.730.1710

» 1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401; phone: 805.546.8348

» 2675 N. Ventura Road, Suite 105, Port Hueneme, CA 93041; phone: 805.985.6807

The Page Program

While serving the House, pages live in Washington, D.C., at the Page Residence Hall, a few blocks from the Capitol. Pages attend classes at the House Page School in the Library of Congress.

Pages assist play a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of Congress by calling members to votes, acting as couriers, facilitating constituent services, answering phones in the member cloakrooms and preparing the House floor for sessions.

Selection for the Page Program is highly competitive, and only high school sophomores and juniors may apply.

Once nominated, the student will receive a second packet of forms directly from the Page Program that must be filled out. The student also must pay for his or her own travel to and from Washington, D.C. However, students are paid a stipend for their work; after taxes, meals and dorm room fees, they take home about $800 a month.

Click here for more information.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

