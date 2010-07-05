DA Dudley Restructuring Office’s Administration

Three department heads are named to address increases in gang, domestic and computer crimes

In a memorandum addressed to staff members at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, newly sworn-in District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday her plan for an administrative reorganization.

Among her first acts as DA, Dudley cited increases in gang- and sexual assault-related crimes as the impetus behind her decision to name three focused divisions — the heads of which will report directly to her — in lieu of a chief assistant district attorney.

Leading the gang and gang-related crimes unit will be Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer. Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen will be in charge of the vulnerable victims unit, which will deal with domestic violence cases as well as felony sexual assault crimes against children, seniors, the disabled and homeless people.

A white-collar ad computer crimes unit will be the province of Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss, who has been tasked with developing “lawyer friendly” computer tools to aid prosecutors.

“It is my goal that by this time next year the county will see a decisive decrease in the aforementioned crimes,” Dudley said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney James Kreyger, a 22-year veteran of the office, will continue in his role as filing deputy.

Dudley expressed hope that her management staff would be viewed as approachable by other attorneys and staff in the office.

