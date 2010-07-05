Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:57 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA Dudley Restructuring Office’s Administration

Three department heads are named to address increases in gang, domestic and computer crimes

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 5, 2010 | 9:17 p.m.

In a memorandum addressed to staff members at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, newly sworn-in District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday her plan for an administrative reorganization.

Among her first acts as DA, Dudley cited increases in gang- and sexual assault-related crimes as the impetus behind her decision to name three focused divisions — the heads of which will report directly to her — in lieu of a chief assistant district attorney.

Leading the gang and gang-related crimes unit will be Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer. Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen will be in charge of the vulnerable victims unit, which will deal with domestic violence cases as well as felony sexual assault crimes against children, seniors, the disabled and homeless people.

A white-collar ad computer crimes unit will be the province of Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss, who has been tasked with developing “lawyer friendly” computer tools to aid prosecutors.

“It is my goal that by this time next year the county will see a decisive decrease in the aforementioned crimes,” Dudley said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney James Kreyger, a 22-year veteran of the office, will continue in his role as filing deputy.

Dudley expressed hope that her management staff would be viewed as approachable by other attorneys and staff in the office.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 