Harlan Green Elected President of Montecito Rotary

Harlan Green has been elected the 57th president of the Rotary Club of Montecito for 2010-11.

He has been a member of Rotary for 13 years, serving both as a service committee and board member. He is also a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award given by Rotary International.

Green received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree from Boston University. He served in Turkey in the Peace Corps from 1964-66.

Green has been in the residential and commercial loan business for 29 years, and is president/broker of Bankers Pacific Mortgage Inc.

In addition to the Rotary, Green has served on the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and as first chairman of the Goleta Old Town Advisory Committee that led to the formation of the Goleta Old Town Redevelopment Agency.

Rotary International’s theme for 2010-11 is “Building Communities, Bridging Continents.”

The Rotary Club of Montecito — established in 1953 and the only service club in Montecito — will continue to focus on cultivating peace and improving lives throughout the world with its various fundraising activities and projects. Internationally, the major effort will be the ongoing Rotary International project of eradicating polio, helped by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation $355 million challenge grant, and Montecito Rotary’s own Congo Women’s Empowerment project.

Locally, the club will sponsor its eighth annual Golf Classic next spring with proceeds benefiting local organizations.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets every Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club, and welcomes guests. For more information, call Les Esposito at 805.963.7339.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.