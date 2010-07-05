Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:02 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Harlan Green Elected President of Montecito Rotary

He has been a member of Rotary for 13 years

By Jennifer Goddard | July 5, 2010 | 1:35 p.m.

Harlan Green has been elected the 57th president of the Rotary Club of Montecito for 2010-11.

Harlan Green
Harlan Green

He has been a member of Rotary for 13 years, serving both as a service committee and board member. He is also a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award given by Rotary International.

Green received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree from Boston University. He served in Turkey in the Peace Corps from 1964-66.

Green has been in the residential and commercial loan business for 29 years, and is president/broker of Bankers Pacific Mortgage Inc.

In addition to the Rotary, Green has served on the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and as first chairman of the Goleta Old Town Advisory Committee that led to the formation of the Goleta Old Town Redevelopment Agency.

Rotary International’s theme for 2010-11 is “Building Communities, Bridging Continents.”

The Rotary Club of Montecito — established in 1953 and the only service club in Montecito — will continue to focus on cultivating peace and improving lives throughout the world with its various fundraising activities and projects. Internationally, the major effort will be the ongoing Rotary International project of eradicating polio, helped by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation $355 million challenge grant, and Montecito Rotary’s own Congo Women’s Empowerment project.

Locally, the club will sponsor its eighth annual Golf Classic next spring with proceeds benefiting local organizations.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets every Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club, and welcomes guests. For more information, call Les Esposito at 805.963.7339.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 