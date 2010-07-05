Letter to the Editor: United We Stand, Divided We Fall

The United Sates of America is the greatest, most successful experiment in democracy in the history of civilization, and for all of our many faults and shortcomings, we have been the shining example of the possible — a blended nation of immigrants’ dreams and hopes.

We grew the largest economic success story ever, were the major forces behind the winning of two world wars and preventing what could of been the last — the Cold War becoming a nuclear World War III — by overcoming Communism with the power of free enterprise and capitalism, small business, invention, innovation and scientific discovery, and, of necessity, military strength. We are the global champion of freedom. We now lead the fight to end ignorant terrorism globally.

We are the most powerful force for good mankind has. In the Camelot play, King Arthur proclaims, “Might for right.” We are the living example of that ideal.

Our founding fathers proclaimed for us — and all humanity — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, endowed with inalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” and gave us an unprecedented Bill of Rights and a remarkable governing Constitution that is envy of a civilized, progressive world.

All the political parties should step back, take a deep breath, look to the higher calling and please moderate this terrible bickering, name-calling and ridiculous behavior and infighting permeating our national mentality. We need a more positive, productive and harmonic approach. Solve problems, not shout at them.

If we really unify now to rebuild together the American economy, strive to make us stronger, face and repair the worst environmental disaster in our history, and if we seize the moment, the opportunity to make the USA the leader in renewable, clean energy, clean technologies, pollution remediation and prevention, clean water for us — and humanity — transition to and grow a sustainable green economy, we will be much better off — nation wise and world wise — and once again lead into a brighter future.

Rise America to your true and abundant abilities, strengths and common purpose. Improve our generation and future generations. Focus, lead and partner with other nations to eliminate poverty around the world, ensure everyone of educational opportunities, wipe out diseases that cripple mankind, defeat the horrors of hunger and starvation, show the way of economic opportunity. Surely these efforts will make us more secure, reduce pressures of war, terror and suspicious envy born of ignorance.

The United Sates of America is not a follower but a leader. Not silent against injustice and suffering, but the most vocal. Not timid, but bold. It seems to be our collective destiny as a nation of liberty, a leader on a troubled planet, to make a difference for good and to invent a better future.

On the celebration of the American Revolution, the pains and sacrifices of birthing a new independent nation of freedom and opportunity for all, we should create a new “revolution” — the vigorous solving of our problems and challenges, of doing the possible and difficult, and then celebrating the glowing satisfaction of the accomplished.

Alan Tratner

Santa Barbara