Partners in Education: Raytheon a Steadfast Supporter of Local Schools

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Barbara Partners in Education relies on its President’s Council to help expand participation opportunities in our schools. As a proud member of the President’s Council, Noozhawk is helping to promote the organization with a series of features on our fellow members and their commitment — as businesses — to public education. We hope you’ll consider joining us on the council. One in a series.]

In 1922, the combination of two former college roommates — Laurence Marshall and Vannevar Bush — along with scientist Charles Smith, led to the formation of the American Appliance Co., now known as Raytheon Co. In nearly 90 years of service, the company has become an innovator in developing defense technologies and converting them for use in commercial markets.

Raytheon originally made radio tubes, modified World War II radar technology to create microwave cooking and developed the first guided missile. Since its inception, Raytheon has grown to become a worldwide leader in technology.

While the company has long displayed a dedication to pioneering global technology, it also has had a strong hand in the educational growth of students in Santa Barbara, with its commitment evident in its longtime participation in Santa Barbara’s Partners in Education. As one of the founding members of the Santa Barbara Industry Education Council (now Partners in Education), Raytheon has had a positive influence on Santa Barbara education for more than 30 years.

“The reasons behind Raytheon’s decision to get involved with SBPIE were simple,” media spokeswoman Theresa Huerta said. “Be an active community member, support the educational institutions of our employees’ children and give back.”

In its tenured participation, Raytheon has been an Adopt-A-School partner to San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools, where it has provided financial support and countless volunteer hours. The community service it offers at both schools includes career days, mock job interviews, work shadow days and in-classroom career presentations — all designed to keep students inspired and interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The company helped launch Dos Pueblos’ award-winning Engineering Academy, while Raytheon’s Goleta software engineering manager, Ed Ware, offered his assistance in the classroom, teaching computer science for five years.

Additionally, Raytheon was a founder of Computers for Families, a program apart from Partners in Education designed to provide low-income families with computers. To help support the program’s sustainability, Raytheon pledged $100,000 and has made numerous computer donations.

The company also has been a consistent supporter of Teachers Network-Impact II, a program that offers financial assistance to local teachers. It also has donated time and money to Future Scientists & Engineers of America clubs at multiple Santa Barbara and Goleta schools.

Raytheon understands the importance of the education of students, and its actions echo its beliefs.

“Raytheon believes tomorrow’s engineers and technologists need to be excited by and interested in math today,” Huerta said. “With science and technology as the vital drivers of the global economy, Raytheon’s math and science education program — MathMovesU — not only encourages and supports countless students, but also supports our nation’s ongoing role as an economic leader.”

Although Raytheon’s commitment and influence on Santa Barbara education is unparalleled, Huerta says its involvement in Partners in Education has a rewarding element, too.

“Raytheon takes great pride in being an active participant in the local community,” she said. “Especially when it comes to education and keeping students engaged and inspired. We have benefited tremendously from our SBPIE membership in that we stay connected to the community, and our employees have countless volunteer opportunities and feel a sense of pride in the company that employs them.”

Raytheon employs 75,000 people worldwide and is centrally located in Waltham, Mass. In 2009, the company reported sales of $25 billion.

“Leveraging the passion and engagement of its employees, Raytheon drives interactive math and science initiatives to coach, fund and engage students to be future engineers,” Huerta said. “Nationwide, more than 12,000 Raytheon employees volunteer annually for MathMovesU-related programs, including mentoring and tutoring programs, science fairs, robotics and math team coaching and school visits.”

Any company has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President's Council is limited to no more than 25.

