Santa Barbara Police Make 14 DUI Arrests

The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested 14 drivers for DUI since its last DUI round-up was issued on June 18. Three of the arrests were the result of citizens calling to report possibly impaired drivers, and the department thanks those citizens for helping keep the community safe.

Two other cases followed major collisions, and one collision involved a driver trying to evade police.

The following is a recap of the 14 cases.

» At 9:50 p.m. June 17, a sergeant and an officer responded to an apartment complex at 3960 Via Lucero on a call of a possibly impaired driver. A citizen reported driving northbound on Highway 101 near Las Positas Street. A 1990 Honda swerved into his lane, causing him to slam on his brakes. The Honda continued swerving up Highway 101. The citizen followed out of concern the driver was impaired. The Honda exited the freeway, drove to Via Lucero and parked, and the driver got out and went into an apartment. The manner in which she got and walked supported the citizen’s concerns that she was impaired. Officers went to the apartment and contacted the 58-year-old female, and the citizen identified her as the driver. Police conducted an investigation and arrested the woman for DUI.

» At 2:15 a.m. June 18, an officer responded to a call of a traffic collision on Cliff Drive. She found a black 2002 Chevy SUV that had collided with the wall at 700 Cliff Drive. The driver, an 18-year-old male, said he was upset at his girlfriend and was driving down Cliff Drive at a high speed. As he neared the curve in the road, he realized he was driving too fast. He slammed on the brakes, but the vehicle jumped the curb and hit the large, stone retaining wall. The force of the collision sheared off both right-side wheels. The driver was arrested for DUI and for being a minor driving with alcohol in his system. There were two passengers in the vehicle.

» At 11:23 p.m. June 18, officers were dispatched to the Brewhouse at 229 W. Montecito St. on a call of an intoxicated motorcyclist preparing to leave. When officers arrived, they saw a motorcyclist driving at Bath and Montecito streets. When the motorcyclist saw police, he made an unusual turn, rode up the sidewalk and proceeded to the dead-end of 300 Bath St. As the officers closed in, the motorcyclist tried to make a U-turn, but instead fell over on his side. The 53-year-old male was arrested for DUI.

» At 1:54 a.m. June 20, an officer was southbound on Chapala Street when she was passed by a 1986 Honda Accord driving at high speed. The officer stopped the Honda at 1st W. Haley St. The driver, a 47-year-old male, was arrested for DUI.

» At 11:57 p.m. June 20, an officer was driving north on Highway 101. He noticed a black Acura straddle the line and swerve within the lane. Its speed fluctuated from 60 to 75 mph. The officer stopped the Acura at 400 W. Pedregosa St. The driver, a 40-year-old female, was arrested for DUI and driving without a license or insurance.

» At 12:35 a.m. June 25, an officer saw a black 1997 Honda Del Sol drive at 400 N. Alisos St. with a brake light out. When the officer turned on his red lights to stop the Honda, the driver paused a few seconds before speeding away on Gutierrez Street. It ran the red light at Milpas Street and accelerated to 45 to 50 mph. As it attempted a left turn onto Calle Cesar Chavez, it crashed head-on into a corner light pole, knocking it over. The Honda sustained major front-end damage. A passenger in the Honda was treated at Cottage Hospital. The driver, a 19-year-old female, was arrested for felony DUI causing injury, felony evading arrest causing injury, driving on a suspended license and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

» At 12:33 a.m. June 26, an officer was on Haley Street when his attention was alerted by the sound of squealing tires. He saw a silver Ford Ranger pickup truck turn from State Street to Haley Street and the driver was talking on a cell phone. The driver ran a red light at Anacapa Street and continued eastbound. The officer followed the Ranger south on Garden Street and stopped it at the Garden Street Underpass. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DUI.

» At 4:15 p.m. June 26, officers responded to the area of 900 Philinda Ave. on a call of a possible drunken driver in a blue Jeep. As the officers were checking the area, a blue Jeep drove up at high speed and parked. Officers contacted the driver, a 43-year-old male, and arrested him for DUI.

» At 7:03 p.m. June 26, an officer responded to a rollover traffic collision at the intersection of Castillo and Micheltorena streets. The investigation determined that a 1996 Mercury Mystic driven by a 43-year-old male was traveling south on Castillo Street when it ran a red light. It broadsided a 2005 Jeep Liberty traveling westbound on Micheltorena Street. The impact knocked the Jeep on its top, injuring the driver and passenger. The man was arrested for felony DUI causing injury, DUI after a prior conviction for felony DUI, DUI while on probation for DUI, driving on a suspended license, and driving a vehicle without an alcohol detecting interlock device when required to do so.

» At 1:28 a.m. June 27, an officer saw a silver Hyundai Accent closely following another vehicle on State Street. The Hyundai continued following very closely, at times swerving over the center line. The officer stopped the vehicle at 1st W. Gutierrez St. The driver, a 30-year-old male, said his girlfriend was in the first vehicle and was “getting away.” He said he was upset because his girlfriend had gone out without him against his wishes. He insisted that he be allowed to “bring her back.” Instead, the driver was arrested for DUI.

» At 2:15 p.m. June 27, an officer saw a motorcyclist riding on San Pascual without a helmet. The rider then popped a wheelie for about 20 feet. The rider, a 37-year-old male, was stopped at 500 W. De La Guerra St. and arrested for DUI.

» At 3:15 a.m. July 1, an officer stopped a 19-year-old female at 200 W. Carrillo St. in a red Pontiac for straddling the line and weaving. She was arrested for DUI and driving without insurance.

» At 11:20 p.m. July 3, an officer stopped a 37-year-old male at 2200 State St. in a red Ford Contour for running a stop sign at State and Constance streets. He was arrested for DUI. He gave a false name that was supported by his passenger. In the process of investigating, officers overheard the passenger refer to the man by his true name on a cell phone call. Confronted with this information, first the passenger and then the driver admitted their deception. The driver was arrested for DUI, giving a false name, and driving without a license or insurance.

» At 1:47 a.m. July 4, an officer saw a 2004 Audi Quattro drive eastbound on Haley Street at a high rate of speed. The Audi was paced at 57 mph, and it was straddling the lanes. The officer stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at 501 N. Milpas St. The driver, a 34-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and reckless driving. There were two passengers in the vehicle.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.