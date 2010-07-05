Planned Power Outages to Affect Areas of Santa Barbara, Goleta

Residents are advised to prepare for gaps in service starting Tuesday

Southern California Edison officials have advised Santa Barbara and Goleta residents to prepare for planned outages during the next few days.

On Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, residents living on Valerio, De la Vina, Bath, Micheltorena and Arrellaga streets and Los Aguajes Avenue should expected outages from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Also on Wednesday, Phelps Road, Cool Brook Lane, Orange Blossom Lane, Meadow Lane, Shadowbrook Drive and Greenleaf Court will be affected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dearborn Place and Kellogg, Armitos, Hollister, Kinman and Cardinal avenues should expect outages from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Patricia Bartoli-Wible, local public affairs region manager for Southern California Edison, said in a news release that mailers were sent out in those areas notifying customers of the outages.

For assistance, call Edison Customer Service at 800.655.4555.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper