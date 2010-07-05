Suspects Crash, Flee After Carjacking in Santa Maria

The victim says two males approached him as he sat in his parked vehicle

Two males who reportedly stole a vehicle outside a residence in the 500 block of West Park Avenue in Santa Maria remain at large after crashing and fleeing on feet.

The 24-year-old male victim reported the carjacking to Santa Maria police shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

He told police that two Hispanic males on foot approached him as he sat in his parked vehicle. The suspects demanded money, then pulled the victim from the vehicle when he said he had none.

According to a police report, the suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of Jones and Thornburg.

The suspects fled before police arrived, and the victim was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

