Ventura County Fair Offering WOW! Passes

Pre-sale admission and ride tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Ventura County Fairgrounds has announced pre-fair savings that will send you for a loop.

All new WOW! Passes are available for $25. They’re good for all 12 days of the fair. Come every day and enjoy free concerts, exhibits, animal displays and more.

The non-transferable passes are sold exclusively as pre-sale offerings, sold from July 6 until Aug. 3.

Add to your family fun value by purchasing carnival ride tickets in advance Carnival ride savings are sold for $20 for 50 tickets. Each ride takes four to seven tickets.

One-day admission tickets will be sold pre-sale for $9 for adults and $6 for children.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, California Welcome Center; 1000 Town Center Drive in Oxnard, or click here to purchase them online.

The 135th annual Ventura County Fair, “Western Nights and Carnival Lights,” begins Wednesday, Aug. 4 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 15. For more information, click here or call 805.648.3376.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.