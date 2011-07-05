Carolyn Brown Elected President of Rotary Club of Montecito

She has received two Paul Harris Fellow Awards given by Rotary International

Carolyn Brown has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Montecito for 2011-12.

The club began in 1953, is the only service club in Montecito, and marks Brown as the 58th president of the club.

Brown has been a member of the Montecito Rotary for six years, was formally a member of the Rotary Club of Bellingham, Wash., and has served as a board member and co-chair of Montecito Rotary’s annual golf tournament/auction for five years. She is also a recipient of two Paul Harris Fellow Awards given by Rotary International.

Brown has a forestry degree from Lassen Community College in Susanville and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Idaho.

She has been the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara for five years and was executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Ferndale and Lummi Island, Bellingham, Wash., for 13 years. Brown has worked with children for more than 35 years.

Serving with Brown on the Rotary of Montecito’s board of directors are Sheryl Barnard (president-elect and secretary), Phil Palmquist (treasurer), Harlan Green (past-president), Aaron Clark, John Brinker, John Glanville, Paul Kremser, Mark Magid, Robert Mislang and Rosslyn Ray.

“Reach Within to Embrace Humanity” is the theme for the 2011-12 Rotary International. The Rotary Club of Montecito will continue to focus on cultivating peace and improving lives throughout the world, through fundraising activities and projects. Internationally, the major effort will be the ongoing Rotary International project of eradicating polio. Locally, the club does many hands-on projects around the community, award several small grants to non-profits, and will sponsor its 9th annual golf classic next spring with proceeds benefiting local organizations.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets every Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club. For more information, call Les Esposito at 805.963.7339.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.