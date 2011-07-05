Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria-Summerland District to Hold Public Meeting on Wildfire Protection Plan

July 14 event designed to gather input on developing long-range goals

By Ed Foster for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District | July 5, 2011 | 8:34 p.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will host a public meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria, to share information about the development of the Carpinteria-Summerland Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a work in progress, and to gather input from community residents and other interested parties.

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan represents a collaborative and cooperative effort among local, state and federal fire agencies in consultation with federal agencies and other interested parties from within the community.

The efforts are aimed at the development of long-range goals and the identification of concepts that will benefit all members of our community with a focus on those properties located within the Wildland Urban Interface areas.

The purpose of the Carpinteria-Summerland Community Wildfire Protection Plan is to:

» Protect lives and property from wildland fires.

» Increase awareness and understanding of living in a Wildland Urban Interface area.

» Encourage homeowners/residents to take personal responsibility for wildfire preparedness by adhering to “FireWise” principles and practices.

» To foster a collaborative working relationship among private, public and government entities in regard to wildland fire prevention efforts.

» Improve the community’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildland fires.

The Fire District has prepared a “Community Base Map” that will display the Wildland Urban Interface areas of the district and the values at risk from a wildland fire.

— Ed Foster is the fire marshal for The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 