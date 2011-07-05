Carpinteria-Summerland District to Hold Public Meeting on Wildfire Protection Plan

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will host a public meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria, to share information about the development of the Carpinteria-Summerland Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a work in progress, and to gather input from community residents and other interested parties.

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan represents a collaborative and cooperative effort among local, state and federal fire agencies in consultation with federal agencies and other interested parties from within the community.

The efforts are aimed at the development of long-range goals and the identification of concepts that will benefit all members of our community with a focus on those properties located within the Wildland Urban Interface areas.

The purpose of the Carpinteria-Summerland Community Wildfire Protection Plan is to:

» Protect lives and property from wildland fires.

» Increase awareness and understanding of living in a Wildland Urban Interface area.

» Encourage homeowners/residents to take personal responsibility for wildfire preparedness by adhering to “FireWise” principles and practices.

» To foster a collaborative working relationship among private, public and government entities in regard to wildland fire prevention efforts.

» Improve the community’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildland fires.

The Fire District has prepared a “Community Base Map” that will display the Wildland Urban Interface areas of the district and the values at risk from a wildland fire.

— Ed Foster is the fire marshal for The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.