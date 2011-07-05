District Seeks New Principal for Santa Barbara Community Academy

Former Principal Abby Vasquez accepts principal position with Ellwood School in Goleta Union School District

A search is under way to fill the principal position at Santa Barbara Community Academy.

Principal Abby Vasquez accepted a principal position with Ellwood School in the Goleta Union School District, effective last Friday.

Two former academy principals, Tim Quiroz and Nancy Maynez, will share the leadership responsibilities until the end of August.

The Santa Barbara Community Academy, 850 Portesuello Ave., is a year-round school. It serves about 275 students in grades K-6. Students will begin the 2011-12 school year on July 14.



Candidates for the position must apply by July 29. Click here for more information on the position.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.