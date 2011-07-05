For El Taco Tequila Taqueria on East Cota Street, It’s All About the Food

Chips, salsa, beans and rice are synonymous with most Mexican restaurants, but with one glance at El Taco Tequila Taqueria’s menu — which features exotic meats such as duck and alligator — customers of the Santa Barbara restaurant realize it doesn’t fall under that category.

“I’ve never seen an eclectic variety of tacos like this,” customer Suzanne Brown said.

Although the East Cota Street taqueria may not look the part, owner Matt Chrestenson wants customers to focus on its street vendor qualities — or, as he puts it, “It’s all about the food.”

“We want people to walk in here and think, ‘Oh, this is nice, but this is a taco truck with a tequila bar,’” he said.

The taqueria doesn’t serve chips with every meal or have a seating arrangements with plastic chairs, but rather a colorful decor and authentic cuisine that customers from Mexico City told Chrestenson represents and complements the Hispanic culture.

“There are great taquerias in town, but they are all kind of the same — they do the traditional steamed, braised and stewed meat on factory-made tortillas and a couple of salsas,” Chrestenson said. “We wanted to get into more of the fantastic Mexican cheeses, sauces and exotic meats like duck, alligator, rabbit and deer.”

Chrestenson and his brother, Ben, opened the taqueria about three weeks ago, at the former home of Square One at 14 E. Cota St. The brothers opened City Kitchen in 1999 and Union Ale, at 214 State St., about two years ago.

“That’s been a learning experience for us. Santa Barbara is a place where you can’t have the attitude where you know what you’ve got and will hit a home run,” Matt Chrestenson said. “You’ve gotta learn how to work with people and develop your product around your customer base.”

Matt Chrestenson has served as a chef in restaurants throughout Santa Barbara and handles all things food while his brother manages the accounting.

The idea behind the food is to keep it simple and fresh — taking traditional Mexican sauces such as mole and adding exotic meats.

“There’s more to the taco than just the simple stewed and salted meat with salsa,” Matt Chrestenson said. “We started with fantastic Mexican cheeses and sauces and incorporated them with meats that we wanted to bridge in to.”

The taqueria offers tacos such as Cerdo de Pipian Verde, a roasted pork shoulder taco complemented by green chili pumpkin seed sauce, and Pato con Mole, duck covered in a mole sauce that packs a rich flavor with a tinge of spice. They are served on 5-inch, homemade masa fina tortillas of which one customer ordered 75 to go.

“This is my second trip here. I’ve tried the duck, chicken and pork — they all taste good,” customer Sherry Gapen said.

Brown said two tacos is enough to satisfy her appetite and that she would definitely come back.

“I haven’t seen a place like this here,” she said.

The full bar has more than 40 varieties of tequila, ranging from $2 to $30 a shot, beers starting at $3 and several flavors of agua fresca, or fresh fruit with organic agave nectar and water.

“We have a good location and great neighbors. We don’t have a lot of seats, so we definitely need the turnover,” Matt Chrestenson said. “We need to stay consistent. It doesn’t have to be excessively busy. We will stay open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until midnight Thursday through Saturday.”

The taqueria’s prices are much lower than its predecessors, with tacos ranging from $3 to $7.50.

“The funny thing about the price point is finding it is the magic formula because Lily’s (Tacos) crushed it on $1.50 tacos, but we couldn’t do that here,” Matt Chrestenson said.

Customer Mike Dobreski said he plans to host a birthday bash for his wife at the taqueria.

“I like the menu — it’s unique, original and authentic,” he said. “You can find a place like this in Oxnard, but not a cool, hip restaurant like this.”

While El Taco Tequila Taqueria’s popularity may depend on word of mouth, Matt Chrestenson said the food speaks for itself.

“It’s a simple, really good product that doesn’t have to be fancy,” he said. “We serve our tacos in paper boats, our napkins are paper towels, but all of our emphasis is on the food.”

