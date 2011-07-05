Westmont Students Earn Servant Leadership Awards

Each of the 10 recipients receives $1,000 toward next year’s school expenses

The Westmont College Student Life Office awarded the David K. Winter Servant Leadership Award to 10 outstanding students for their leadership during the past year.

The award is given each spring to students who show exemplary leadership through service at Westmont and in the community.

The recipients were selected from more than 50 nominations submitted by faculty, staff and students. Each recipient receives $1,000 toward next year’s school expenses.

Senior winners include Lauren Gaylord of Fullerton, Tyler Goff of Thousand Oaks, Megan Mooty of Edina, Minn., Kim Schuck of Santa Barbara and Morgan Vigil of Chowchilla. Junior winners include Mark Skovorodko of Santa Barbara, Shea Werner of Lakewood, Colo., and Nicole Yankey of San Jose. Sophomore winners were Danielle Brant of Billings, Mont., and Paige Harris of Kingsburg.

All of the winners demonstrated integrity, collaboration skills, a passion for service, and empathy being trusted and respected by their peers, revealing a servant’s heart in their roles on or off campus and making a significant impact on an organization, group or activity.

The selection committee included Angela D’Amour, director of campus life, Maddie Deegan, student life assistant, Michelle Hughes, professor of education, Tom Knecht professor of political science, Tim Wilson, associate dean of students, and recent graduates Alexa Sonken of Summerland and Trevor Borden of Pasadena.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.