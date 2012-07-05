17 DUI Arrests So Far in Fourth of July Enforcement

The Independence Day holiday anti-DUI crackdown has resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests from local routine traffic enforcement and special AVOID the 12 DUI deployments overnight in Santa Barbara County.

From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 17 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In 2011, 52 DUI arrests occurred during the entire four-day holiday enforcement campaign.

Note: These numbers are only provisional with some agencies yet to report. The 2011 campaign stats were for a four-day effort — not to be compared to the first two days of the 2012 enforcement.

DUI arrest data collection will continue through midnight Saturday. Law enforcement officials are continuing DUI efforts throughout the county and region.

California Highway Patrol areas throughout the state have all available officers patrolling freeways and county roads throughout the weekend.

For Friday, there will be sobriety checkpoints in the cities of Goleta and Santa Maria. Extra DUI saturation patrols will be deployed in the cities of Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria throughout the weekend.

Police, sheriff and the CHP encourage all motorists to help make the community safer by reporting drunken drivers to 9-1-1.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.