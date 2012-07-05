‘Coping with Brain Injury Changes’ Focus of Free Presentation

Jodi House and the Coast Caregiver Resource Center will host the July 23 event

Together in Brain Injury Support, a collaborative project of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and the Coast Caregiver Resource Center, will present “Coping with Brain Injury Changes” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 23 at Jodi House, 625 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The free event will be presented by Mary Sheridan, MA MFT, director of the Coast Caregiver Resource Center.

The presentation is designed for the families and friends of survivors of traumatic brain injury, stroke or other acquired brain injury.

Learn important information for adapting communication techniques and expectations when someone close to you has sustained a brain injury.

RSVP to 805.962.3600 x15 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .