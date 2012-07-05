Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties in Need of Frequent Flier Miles

The miles help the nonprofit grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

By Shanna Wasson Taylor for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties | July 5, 2012 | 11:47 a.m.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is asking people to donate frequent flier miles to help grant wishes.

The donated miles are used to send sick children from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and their families on wish trips.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties currently needs frequent flier miles to help with trips for kids with life-threatening medical conditions being planned to Florida, Hawaii to swim with the dolphins, Hawaii to surf Waikiki, Baltimore to meet the Ravens, Paris, Australia, Ireland, cruises and a visit to the University of Kentucky.

One of those trips in progress is to Give Kids the World resort in Florida for 3-year-old Rudy Geyling of Goleta, who lives with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

HLHS means that the left side of his heart is underdeveloped and non-functioning. It takes a series of three risky surgeries between birth and about 4 years of age to give HLHS patients a chance of survival.

Give Kids the World is a 70-acre storybook resort in central Florida designed specifically for children with life-threatening medical conditions and their families. A family friend of Rudy’s went to Give Kids the World and told them about the wonderful accommodations for sick kids available at this very special resort.

Something that is very appealing to Rudy’s parents, Trish and Rorf Geyling, is knowing that Give Kids the World has a little something for all four kids and is also equipped to handle Rudy’s medical needs.

Locally, about 12 million miles a year are needed in the Tri-Counties alone to grant wishes and only 1 million to 2 million are donated each year, making airline tickets an avoidable but significant expense for the organization. Increased fuel costs over the last year have make frequent flyer mile donations more important than ever.

Make-A-Wish asks that instead of turning in small balances of miles for magazines, frequent fliers donate miles — a gift that can make a real difference to kids with life-threatening medical conditions. Click here to donate. United, Delta, Continental and US Airways all allow donation of miles to Make-A-Wish.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 